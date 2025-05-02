Weekend need-to-know: Marathon takes over Toronto streets

The Toronto Marathon will take over the streets this Sunday as thousands of people run across the city. There will also be lots of sports action including soccer, baseball and hockey.

Toronto Marathon

Thousands of runners from more than 50 countries are expected to take to Toronto streets this Sunday for the Toronto Marathon, which includes the marathon, half-marathon run and walk, 10K, 5K run and walk events.

The marathon raises funds to support the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. Run or Walk participants have raised more than $8 million for the foundation to date and more than $15 million for affiliate charities such as the Canadian Mental Health Association, MS Canada, Habitat for Humanity, and the SickKids Foundation.

The marathon kicks off at Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue at 7:30 a.m. while the 10K and 5K runs will begin at the Queen Elizabeth Building.

Sports action across Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays will be taking the Cleveland Guardians in a three-game series over the weekend. On Saturday, the first 15,000 fans to enter Rogers Centre will also receive a Blue Jays Minecraft Movie Hat Giveaway.

Toronto Sceptres

The Toronto Sceptres will be taking on the Ottawa Charge in PWHL action on Saturday at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Tickets are still on sale and puck drops at 12 p.m.

Toronto FC

Toronto FC are facing off against the New England Revelation at BMO Field. The game starts at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Last weekend of Hot Docs Festival

It will be your last chance to catch the Hot Docs Festival this weekend, with 113 documentaries from 47 countries being shown in two Toronto cinemas, showcasing and supporting the work of Canadian and international documentary filmmakers and to promote excellence in documentary production.

A full lineup of films and showtimes can be found on their website.

It will run until May 4.

TTC and GO Transit

TTC

There are no TTC closures this weekend.

GO Transit service update

On May 3 and 4, GO buses replace trains at all stations except Downsview Park GO and Union Station. GO buses will run between Allandale Waterfront GO and Highway 407 Bus Terminal.

There will be no GO Transit service at Downsview Park GO or Union Station. If you are travelling to or from Downsview Park GO and Union Station, the TTC is an option.

Weekend road closures in Toronto

Weekend road closures

Bayview Avenue ramp to Lawrence Avenue

From 8 p.m. on Friday to 8 p.m. on Saturday, the following lane restrictions will be in effect for road resurfacing:

The southbound Bayview Avenue ramp to Lawrence Avenue will be closed

Lawrence Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Bayview Avenue and Mildenhall Road

Sherbourne Street

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, the northbound lanes on Sherbourne Street will be closed between Gerrard and Dundas Streets for the safe use of a crane hoist.

Toronto Marathon

From 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, phased road closures will be in effect. Roads will reopen as runners complete the course. The following roadways will have closures:

Waterfront Drive between Marine Parade Drive and Palace Pier Court

Yonge Street between Finch Avenue and Belmont Road

Lake Shore Boulevard West between Yonge Street and Windermere Avenue

Sheppard Avenue between Senlac and Doris Roads

Churchill Avenue between Yonge Street and Beecroft Road

Poyntz Avenue between Beecroft Road and Yonge Street

Spadina Road between Lonsdale Road and Austin Terrace

Davenport Road between Macpherson Avenue and Belmont Street

Belmont Street between Davenport Road and Yonge Street

Aylmer Avenue between Yonge Street and Rosedale Valley Road

Rosedale Valley Road between Aylmer and Bayview Avenues

Bayview Avenue between the Bloor Street Viaduct off-ramp and Mill Street

River Street between Gerrard Street and Bayview Avenue

Lauren Harris Square between Bayview Avenue and Lower River Street

Lower River Street between Lauren Harris Square and King Street

King Street between Queen and Parliament Streets

Sumach Street between King Street and Eastern Avenue

Eastern Avenue and Front and Wellington Streets between Sumach and Bay Streets

Bay Street between Wellington Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West

Marine Parade Drive between Lake Shore Boulevard West and Waterfront Drive

Click here for more information on the specific timings of the closures.

Khalsa Day Etobicoke Parade

From 12:01 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, the following road closures will be in effect for the annual Khalsa Day Etobicoke Parade:

Morning Star Drive between Airport Road and Humberwood Boulevard

Humberwood Boulevard between Morning Star Drive and Humberline Drive

Humberline Drive between Humberwood Boulevard and Finch Avenue West

Finch Avenue West between Humberline Drive and Woodbine Downs Boulevard

Woodbine Downs Boulevard between Finch Avenue and Carrier Drive

Carrier Drive between Woodbine Downs Boulevard and Westmore Drive

Westmore Drive between Albion Road and Finch Avenue

Ontario Police Memorial Foundation Ceremony of Remembrance

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Queens Park will be closed between College and Bloor Streets, and Hoskin Avenue will be closed between St. George Street and Queens Park.

Ongoing road closures in Toronto

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner will also be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

Temporary closures

Yonge Street is reduced to a single lane both ways between Wellington and King for underground work at the TTC’s King Station to add new elevators and make it an accessible station. Construction is expected to continue into 2026.

Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last until 2027.

Eglinton Avenue West is reduced to a single lane east of Islington and west of Scarlett Road due to tunnelling work related to the multi-year Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project.

Lane restrictions on Bayview Avenue between Roehampton Avenue and Armistice Drive while the city completes road resurfacing, curb and sidewalk replacement, and traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades. One northbound lane is currently closed on Bayview Avenue between Kilgour Road and Roehampton Avenue.

Cherry Street remains closed south of Polson Pier due to maintenance on the Ship Channel Lift Bridge (Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge). Road users are able to access the Port of Toronto and Cherry Beach via Unwin Avenue.

From Sunday, Jan. 12, until the spring, one northbound lane on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) from the Eastern Avenue on-ramp to Queen Street East will be closed to accommodate work for the Eastern/Adelaide Bridges Rehabilitation Project. One eastbound and one westbound lane on Eastern Avenue will be closed between Sumach Street and Broadview Avenue. One eastbound lane on Adelaide Street will be closed between Sumach Street and Eastern Avenue.

Queens Park Crescent is reduced to a single lane south of Bloor as part of the TTC’s Easier Access Program at Museum Station. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

Until Wednesday, Dec. 31, William R. Allen Road will be reduced to two lanes in each direction at Wilson Avenue for construction as part of the rehabilitation of the Wilson TTC Station bus underpass structure and the Mezzanine Bridge.

Until Monday, June 30, access to the Highway 401 westbound on-ramp from southbound William R. Allen Road will be closed. Detour signs will be in place to divert traffic to access Highway 401 using an alternate interchange nearby.

Bremner Boulevard is reduced to one westbound lane at the intersection with Navy Wharf Court until June. Eastbound lanes remain open.

Until August, Blue Jays Way is closed between Front Street and Navy Wharf Court until August. Local access is maintained.

Navy Wharf Court is closed between Bremner Boulevard and Blue Jays Way until August. Local access for residents of Navy Wharf Court is maintained. At a later stage of construction, the east sidewalk on Navy Wharf Court and Bremner Boulevard will be closed to pedestrians and a detour route will be in place.

Until Sunday, May 18, rolling lane closures will be in effect on Lake Shore Boulevard West between New Brunswick Avenue and Strachan Avenue for road restoration following the completion of underground Toronto Hydro work earlier this year.

Islington Avenue will also be reduced from three lanes in each direction to two lanes where they pass over the Gardiner Expressway for approximately eight months, from April 7, 2025, to November 2025.

For full traffic updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.