Large number of road closures, transit diversions Sunday for several planned events

Motorists will be asked to pack their patience as there will be a lengthy number of road closures and transit diversions on Sunday due to several events planned across the city.

Thousands of runners from more than 50 countries are expected to take to the streets for the Toronto Marathon, which includes the marathon, half-marathon run and walk, 10K and 5K run and walk events.

The marathon kicks off at Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue at 7:30 a.m., while the 10K and 5K runs will begin at the Queen Elizabeth Building.

The event means a number of rolling road closures and transit diversions throughout the downtown core for most of the day on Sunday.

Yonge Street between Finch Avenue and Belmont Road.

Lake Shore Boulevard West between Yonge Street and Windermere Avenue.

Sheppard Avenue between Senlac and Doris Roads.

Churchill Avenue between Yonge Street and Beecroft Road.

Poyntz Avenue between Beecroft Road and Yonge Street.

Spadina Road between Lonsdale Road and Austin Terrace.

Davenport Road between Macpherson Avenue and Belmont Street.

Belmont Street between Davenport Road and Yonge Street.

Aylmer Avenue between Yonge Street and Rosedale Valley Road.

Rosedale Valley Road between Aylmer and Bayview Avenues.

Bayview Avenue between the Bloor Street Viaduct off-ramp and Mill Street.

River Street between Gerrard Street and Bayview Avenue.

Lauren Harris Square between Bayview Avenue and Lower River Street.

Lower River Street between Lauren Harris Square and King Street.

King Street between Queen and Parliament Streets.

Sumach Street between King Street and Eastern Avenue.

Eastern Avenue and Front and Wellington Streets between Sumach and Bay Streets.

Bay Street between Wellington Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Marine Parade Drive between Lake Shore Boulevard West and Waterfront Drive.

Waterfront Drive between Marine Parade Drive and Palace Pier Court.

Specific timings for road closures can be found here.

The TTC says some 30 transit surface routes will be affected by the marathon. TTC vehicles will be allowed through gaps in the run where possible and when it is safe to do so in an attempt to minimize service interruptions.

Since 1995, the Toronto Marathon has raised more than $8 million for The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

Queens Park will also be closed between College and Bloor Streets, while Hoskin Avenue will be closed between St. George Street and Queens Park for the annual Ontario Police Memorial Foundation Ceremony of Remembrance, which honours and pays tribute to Ontario’s fallen police officers who died in the Line of Duty. Those closures will be in place from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The following road closures will be in effect Sunday for the Khalsa Day Etobicoke Parade starting at midnight until 10 p.m.: