In the news today: B.C. to monitor water flow downstream from slide

Modelling shows water from dam caused by B.C. slide to reach Fraser River Tuesday

The B.C. government says it’s keeping a close eye on river flows as a “big pulse” of debris and sediment-laden water is expected to work its way down to the Fraser River after a massive landslide dammed the Chilcotin River last week. Connie Chapman with the province’s water management branch says the pulse of water after the dam breached yesterday morning will make its way toward the Fraser River, and modelling shows it will reach the community of Hope sometime today. Chapman says some places will see river levels swell to levels comparable to the spring runoff, flowing down toward Lillooet, then Boston Bar and then onto Hope, which will see river levels increase about one metre.

Trudeau visits Alberta after Jasper fire

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Hinton, Alta., to get a briefing on the status of the Jasper wildfire, as well as meet with the province’s premier and evacuees who fled the blaze that destroyed a third of the town. Trudeau toured the mobile incident command centre in Hinton on Monday, but was not expected to tour the town of Jasper itself. More than 20,000 people were evacuated from the town and Jasper National Park nearly two weeks ago as a wildfire inched closer to the area. The national park and townsite remain under an evacuation order.

Potential China EV tariffs welcomed by GM Canada

The head of General Motors Canada is welcoming the potential for tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, as major producer BYD looks to enter the market. G-M Canada president Kristian Aquilina says a fair playing field helps encourage company investment and employment. The federal government last week wrapped up consultations on whether to follow the U-S and European Union in imposing steep tariffs on Chinese production. In launching the consultations, the federal government said Canada’s auto sector faces unfair competition from China’s auto industry from state-directed non-market policies and practices.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Alberta

Environment Canada says a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of south-central Alberta. The weather agency warned late Monday night of powerful wind gusts, baseball-sized hail and torrential rain could move through places like Blackie, Arrowhead, Milo, Vulcan, Carmangay and Lomond overnight. Residents may also see intense lightning as well as tornadoes, which are possible with any thunderstorm that develops. Environment Canada is asking people to take precautions as very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury.

Singapore housing: Realistic solution for Canada?

An urban planner from Singapore says the new BC housing program announced earlier this year is very much inspired by the Southeast Asian country. Louisa-May Khoo was a veteran of Singapore’s planning and development sector before arriving in Vancouver in 2018. Khoo says many Singaporean philosophies were instantly recognizable in the provincial program, right down to the exact percentage points in one instance. Premier David Eby unveiled the BC Builds housing program in February.

