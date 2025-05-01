Ford government to table budget on May 15

The Ford government will table its budget on Thursday, May 15.

Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy made the announcement in the legislature on Thursday, saying it will be a plan that helps Ontario build more, build faster and achieve free trade across Canada.

The fiscal plan comes at a time when the province faces economic headwinds due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, which Ontario’s budget watchdog says could sharply affect the province’s GDP and job market.

Bethlenfalvy says he is focused on economic prosperity and giving workers more tools so Ontario can boost productivity.

“We’ll have more to say on how we’re going to boost the most competitive province, not just in Canada, not just in North America, but right across the developed world,” he said.

Ontario’s last major fiscal update, the fall economic statement, had projected a relatively small $1.5-billion deficit for 2025-26 and eyed a balanced budget for 2026-27, but that came before the election of Trump and the implementation of tariffs.