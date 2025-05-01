Ford government to table budget on May 15

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy and Premier Doug Ford are seen in the Ontario legislature. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press and News Staff

Posted May 1, 2025 11:52 am.

The Ford government will table its budget on Thursday, May 15.

Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy made the announcement in the legislature on Thursday, saying it will be a plan that helps Ontario build more, build faster and achieve free trade across Canada.

The fiscal plan comes at a time when the province faces economic headwinds due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, which Ontario’s budget watchdog says could sharply affect the province’s GDP and job market.

Bethlenfalvy says he is focused on economic prosperity and giving workers more tools so Ontario can boost productivity.

“We’ll have more to say on how we’re going to boost the most competitive province, not just in Canada, not just in North America, but right across the developed world,” he said.

Ontario’s last major fiscal update, the fall economic statement, had projected a relatively small $1.5-billion deficit for 2025-26 and eyed a balanced budget for 2026-27, but that came before the election of Trump and the implementation of tariffs.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Arrest made after video shows man shoving shopping cart into Toronto bike lane, causing e-bike crash

Police have made an arrest after a video uploaded online this week showed a man pushing a shopping cart into a bike lane in Toronto and sending an e-bike rider crashing to the ground. David Shellnutt,...

54m ago

Canadian Tire bidding on Hudson's Bay assets, sources say

Beleaguered retailer Hudson's Bay has attracted a bid from Canadian Tire, two sources familiar with the sales process say. The sources, who are not being named because they were not authorized to speak...

23m ago

Man critically injured in North York stabbing, suspect sought: police

A man in his 20s is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in North York. Officers with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) were called to Harlandale Avenue, a residential area northwest of...

8m ago

Man posing as Vaughan massage therapist charged with sexual assault

York Regional Police say a man posing as a massage therapist in Vaughan has been charged in an alleged sexual assault. Authorities said the victim attended the man's home for a massage on March 31,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Arrest made after video shows man shoving shopping cart into Toronto bike lane, causing e-bike crash

Police have made an arrest after a video uploaded online this week showed a man pushing a shopping cart into a bike lane in Toronto and sending an e-bike rider crashing to the ground. David Shellnutt,...

54m ago

Canadian Tire bidding on Hudson's Bay assets, sources say

Beleaguered retailer Hudson's Bay has attracted a bid from Canadian Tire, two sources familiar with the sales process say. The sources, who are not being named because they were not authorized to speak...

23m ago

Man critically injured in North York stabbing, suspect sought: police

A man in his 20s is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in North York. Officers with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) were called to Harlandale Avenue, a residential area northwest of...

8m ago

Man posing as Vaughan massage therapist charged with sexual assault

York Regional Police say a man posing as a massage therapist in Vaughan has been charged in an alleged sexual assault. Authorities said the victim attended the man's home for a massage on March 31,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
On the record with Jays’ Alejandro Kirk

Blue Jays’ Alejandro Kirk discusses his first bobblehead with the Jays’ and dishes on his teammates with Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn

15h ago

2:20
Toronto Police launch guide on reporting a person missing

Toronto Police are launching a new guide on reporting a person missing. As Erica Natividad explains, the resource is aimed at dispelling myths and improving transparency and trust with the public.

16h ago

2:46
Centreville prepares to open this weekend

Toronto's island amusement park is days from opening and staff are just putting on the finishing touches to make everything ready. David Zura explains and gets a sneak peek.

16h ago

2:20
Cool with storm risk Thursday afternoon

There is a chance for more storms on Thursday afternoon with temperatures hovering just above 10 degrees. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:49
Residents begin cleaning up after Tuesday's major storm

Thousands of Ontario residents spent Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning in the dark, after a major storm knocked down trees and triggered widespread power outages. Shauna Hunt is tracking the damage.

17h ago

More Videos