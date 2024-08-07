Listeria contamination of plant milks happened in Ontario facility, CFIA says

Almond and other alternatives to dairy milk products are displayed for sale at a grocery store in Aylmer, Que., on Thursday, May 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 7, 2024 2:31 pm.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 3:03 pm.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recent Listeria contamination of several plant-based milks occurred in a Pickering, Ont., factory.

It says the contamination happened on a “dedicated production line” at Joriki, which is a third-party beverage packaging facility used by plant-milk manufacturer Danone Canada.

The agency says that the production line has been “completely disassembled while inspection at the facility is ongoing.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada previously confirmed 18 cases of listeriosis linked to Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk, almond-coconut milk and oat milk, as well as Great Value brand almond milk.

The confirmed cases were in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and Nova Scotia and included 13 hospitalizations and two deaths.

The Ontario health ministry has said the deaths happened in that province.

The recall for the plant milks was first issued on July 8. Health experts have said that Listeria can make people sick up to two months after they eat or drink contaminated products

The affected products have best-before dates up to and including Oct. 4 and the number 7825 in the product code, according to the recall notice.

“No production on this dedicated production line will restart until the necessary corrective measures are implemented and the CFIA is satisfied that any contamination has been identified and eliminated,” the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Danone Canada and Joriki Inc. (Pickering) have been fully engaged in the ongoing food safety investigation to determine the source of the contamination and are implementing corrective measures including enhanced safety and production protocols,” the statement said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

The Canadian Press

