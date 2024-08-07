Toronto officer charged with aggravated assault after person in custody injured: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a Toronto police officer with aggravated assault after a person in custody was injured last January.

The alleged victim, a 48-year-old man, suffered what the SIU called a “serious injury.”

“As a result of the SIU investigation, Cst Christopher Merritt is charged with one count of aggravated assault, under the Criminal Code, contrary to section 268,” the SIU said in a release Wednesday.

Merritt will appear in court in Toronto on September 5.

“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation,” the release adds.

The SIU would only reveal that the case was a “custody injury” and that the SIU was notified on January 9.