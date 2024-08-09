68 dead fish found after contaminated water discharge from Yukon mine disaster site

Yukon government officials say 68 dead fish were found last week after a discharge of cyanide contaminated water from the Eagle Gold mine disaster site. Victoria Gold's Eagle gold mine site north of Mayo, Y.T., is shown in this handout aerial photo taken July 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Yukon Government

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 9, 2024 3:21 pm.

Last Updated August 9, 2024 3:26 pm.

WHITEHORSE — Yukon government officials say 68 dead fish have been found after an ore slide and discharge of cyanide contaminated water from the Eagle Gold mine site.

Cameron Sinclair, a Yukon government fisheries biologist, says the fish were discovered last week by the mine’s owner, Victoria Gold, and they’re believed to have died after a release from the mine’s water treatment plant.

Sinclair says the company stopped discharging treated water after finding the dead fish, and the federal Fisheries Department has now ordered the company to build a number of fish barriers to create a “no go zone for fish.”

Brendan Mulligan, a senior scientist with Yukon’s environment department, says there’s “clear evidence” of groundwater contamination, though samples with the highest concentrations of cyanide, up to 10,000 times above aquatic life guidelines, are being “contained on-site.”

Mulligan says the company’s discharge of water from its treatment plant earlier this month to nearby Haggart Creek also resulted in samples showing cyanide levels above guidelines for aquatic life.

He says his department has spent “enormous amounts of energy” on the Eagle Gold mine disaster, which occurred in late June when about two million tonnes of cyanide-laced ore spilled from the mine’s heap leach facility.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay
Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay

Canada has won the gold medal in the men's 4x100 metre relay at the Paris Olympics on Friday. The men's team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse crossed the line in a season-best...

8m ago

RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation
RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation

The RCMP have been interviewing witnesses as part of its probe into the Ford government's decision to open up protected Greenbelt lands for development. In a brief statement to CityNews, the premier's...

1h ago

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

7h ago

SickKids calls spike in e-scooter, e-bike injuries a 'concerning' trend
SickKids calls spike in e-scooter, e-bike injuries a 'concerning' trend

The Hospital for Sick Children says it is seeing a marked increase in the number of e-scooter and e-bicycle injuries in kids, calling it an "emerging and concerning trend." The hospital says it treated...

5h ago

