‘Bold and brilliant:’ Loved ones remember firefighter killed fighting Jasper blaze

CALGARY — The Alberta wildland firefighter killed while battling a blaze in Jasper National Park last weekend is being remembered for his big personality and sense of humour.

Alberta Wildfire spokeswoman Melissa Story says Morgan Kitchen is mourned by family, friends and colleagues.

RCMP say Kitchen died Saturday afternoon after he was injured by a falling tree while fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper, Alta.

A memorial post circulating on social media says Kitchen, who was 24 and lived in Calgary, had a “bold and brilliant” personality with an “outrageous and ridiculous” sense of humour.

It says he is survived by his parents, step-parents, many siblings and other relatives, as well as a “thick network of friends.”

His stepmother says on social media that Kitchen’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday in Calgary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press