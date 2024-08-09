‘Bold and brilliant:’ Loved ones remember firefighter killed fighting Jasper blaze

Firefighters and other rescue workers line a road to honour a firefighter from Calgary who died while on duty in Jasper National Park as a procession mourning his loss made its way past in Hinton, Alberta, east of Japer National Park, on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Alberta Wildfire **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 9, 2024 1:28 pm.

Last Updated August 9, 2024 1:42 pm.

CALGARY — The Alberta wildland firefighter killed while battling a blaze in Jasper National Park last weekend is being remembered for his big personality and sense of humour.

Alberta Wildfire spokeswoman Melissa Story says Morgan Kitchen is mourned by family, friends and colleagues.

RCMP say Kitchen died Saturday afternoon after he was injured by a falling tree while fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper, Alta.

A memorial post circulating on social media says Kitchen, who was 24 and lived in Calgary, had a “bold and brilliant” personality with an “outrageous and ridiculous” sense of humour.

It says he is survived by his parents, step-parents, many siblings and other relatives, as well as a “thick network of friends.”

His stepmother says on social media that Kitchen’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday in Calgary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay
Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay

Canada has won the gold medal in the men's 4x100 metre relay at the Paris Olympics on Friday. The men's team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse crossed the line in a season-best...

7m ago

RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation
RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation

The RCMP have been interviewing witnesses as part of its probe into the Ford government's decision to open up protected Greenbelt lands for development. In a brief statement to CityNews on Friday, the...

1h ago

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

5h ago

Man dies following shooting near Woodbine Beach
Man dies following shooting near Woodbine Beach

Toronto Police say a man has died of his injuries after a shooting near Woodbine Beach Thursday night. Officers were called to the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Joseph Duggan Road area at around 10:40...

35m ago

Top Stories

Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay
Andre De Grasse paces Canada to gold medal upset in men's 4x100 relay

Canada has won the gold medal in the men's 4x100 metre relay at the Paris Olympics on Friday. The men's team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse crossed the line in a season-best...

7m ago

RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation
RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation

The RCMP have been interviewing witnesses as part of its probe into the Ford government's decision to open up protected Greenbelt lands for development. In a brief statement to CityNews on Friday, the...

1h ago

Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire
Train washing post for yet-to-be-opened Eglinton Crosstown LRT raises ire

Ontario government officials haven't provided a public, in-depth update on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT since December.

5h ago

Man dies following shooting near Woodbine Beach
Man dies following shooting near Woodbine Beach

Toronto Police say a man has died of his injuries after a shooting near Woodbine Beach Thursday night. Officers were called to the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Joseph Duggan Road area at around 10:40...

35m ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Heavy rain could impact morning commute
Heavy rain could impact morning commute

Heavy rains are on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:47
EXCLUSIVE: Bystander pushed, seriously hurt by undercover police officer during downtown arrest
EXCLUSIVE: Bystander pushed, seriously hurt by undercover police officer during downtown arrest

Concerns are being raised about use of force after CityNews captured exclusive video of a bystander being pushed to the ground and seriously hurt by an undercover police officer during an arrest downtown. Shauna Hunt reports.

20h ago

2:24
Booze ad ban & warning labels pitched
Booze ad ban & warning labels pitched

Senator Patrick Brazeau is now 4-and-a-half years sober, and he's turning his attention to alcohol regulation. He says the risks are obvious, and alcohol should have warning labels and an ad ban - like tobacco products.

20h ago

1:51
Canada's Wonderland to launch 'Fastest' new coaster
Canada's Wonderland to launch 'Fastest' new coaster

Ride warriors are preparing after learning the country's longest, tallest and fastest will be arriving to wonderland in 2025. Brandon Rowe has a preview.

20h ago

2:57
Surprising moments from the Olympics
Surprising moments from the Olympics

Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans and journalists in Paris about what it really is like to attend the Olympic Summer Games.

20h ago

More Videos