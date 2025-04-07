Man arrested after multiple people injured in Etobicoke collision

A driver has been taken into custody after nine vehicles were involved in a collision in Etobicoke Monday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard just after 3 p.m.

The driver of one of the vehicles has been taken into custody and is being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police tell 680 News Radio it’s alleged a white Jaguar was travelling at a high rate of speed and driving erratically before striking several vehicles.

Other people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but no further details have been released.

Eastbound and southbound traffic is closed on Lake Shore between Fourth Street and Islington.

More to come