Man arrested after multiple people injured in Etobicoke collision
Posted April 7, 2025 3:43 pm.
Last Updated April 7, 2025 4:32 pm.
A driver has been taken into custody after nine vehicles were involved in a collision in Etobicoke Monday afternoon.
Toronto police were called to Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard just after 3 p.m.
The driver of one of the vehicles has been taken into custody and is being taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police tell 680 News Radio it’s alleged a white Jaguar was travelling at a high rate of speed and driving erratically before striking several vehicles.
Other people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but no further details have been released.
Eastbound and southbound traffic is closed on Lake Shore between Fourth Street and Islington.
More to come