Johnny Gaudreau’s widow welcomes third baby, 7 months after his death

Meredith Gaudreau announced the arrival of her newborn baby on Instagram. (@meredithgaudreau_)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 7, 2025 8:04 pm.

Last Updated April 7, 2025 8:07 pm.

Meredith Gaudreau, the widow of the late NHL hockey player, Johnny Gaudreau, is sharing a photo of the couple’s newborn son.

She posted the photo to her Instagram page on Monday where she announced the arrival of baby Carter Michael Gaudreau, who was born on April 1 and weighed eight pounds, three ounces and 20.5 inches.

“I had our third baby!” Meredith wrote, noting that the newborn’s stats are the same as his father’s when he was an infant.

She also commented that baby Carter and his father share the same middle name, “Michael.”

“He looks exactly like his daddy, too,” Meredith wrote. “I love you so much, my baby! We are going to have so much fun. I can’t wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever.”

Baby Carter’s arrival comes seven months after 31-year-old Johnny and his 29-year-old brother Matthew were fatally struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles near their childhood home in New Jersey.

The driver, 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins, was found with a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit and was charged with two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle. 

He is currently in custody and awaiting trial.

Johnny Gaudreau, known as “Johnny Hockey,” played 10 full seasons in the league and was set to enter his third with the Columbus Blue Jackets after signing a seven-year, $68 million deal in 2022.

He played his first eight seasons with the Calgary Flames, a tenure that included becoming one of the sport’s top players and a fan favourite across North America.

With files from the Associated Press.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man arrested after multiple people injured in Etobicoke collision

A driver has been taken into custody after up to 11 vehicles were involved in a collision in Etobicoke Monday afternoon. Toronto police were called to Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard just...

1h ago

COVID-19 restrictions banning protests in 2021 were unconstitutional, Ontario's top court rules

Provincial restrictions on gatherings that prohibited peaceful protests in Ontario for several weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic were unconstitutional, the province's top court ruled Monday. The...

2h ago

'They want to stay in Canada': Minister says automakers won’t move plants to the U.S. anytime soon

Canada’s auto sector remains on edge after U.S. President Donald Trump ruthlessly slapped 25 per cent tariffs on the industry last week, sending markets into a free-fall. The fallout from that decision...

3h ago

Former NHL goalie, Sportsnet broadcaster Greg Millen passes away at 67

Sportsnet broadcaster and 14-year NHL veteran Greg Millen has passed away at 67. Millen, a goaltender in his professional career, played with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Hartford Whalers, St. Louis Blues,...

52m ago

Top Stories

Man arrested after multiple people injured in Etobicoke collision

A driver has been taken into custody after up to 11 vehicles were involved in a collision in Etobicoke Monday afternoon. Toronto police were called to Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard just...

1h ago

COVID-19 restrictions banning protests in 2021 were unconstitutional, Ontario's top court rules

Provincial restrictions on gatherings that prohibited peaceful protests in Ontario for several weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic were unconstitutional, the province's top court ruled Monday. The...

2h ago

'They want to stay in Canada': Minister says automakers won’t move plants to the U.S. anytime soon

Canada’s auto sector remains on edge after U.S. President Donald Trump ruthlessly slapped 25 per cent tariffs on the industry last week, sending markets into a free-fall. The fallout from that decision...

3h ago

Former NHL goalie, Sportsnet broadcaster Greg Millen passes away at 67

Sportsnet broadcaster and 14-year NHL veteran Greg Millen has passed away at 67. Millen, a goaltender in his professional career, played with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Hartford Whalers, St. Louis Blues,...

52m ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Why not all websites let you opt out of cookies

A consumer reached out to Speakers Corner wondering why not all websites allow you to opt out from them collecting cookies. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

5:50
Industry Minister Anita Anand on the future of the auto sector in Canada

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Industry Minister Anita Anand to discuss how Ottawa is planning to ensure the auto manufacturing sector doesn’t pack up and leave Canada amid Donald Trump's tariff turmoil.

12h ago

2:50
Downtown Toronto residents frustrated by Ontario Line construction noise

Residents in a busy stretch of downtown Toronto are calling on Metrolinx to come up with solutions to lower the blaring noise from Ontario Line construction. Afua Baah reports.
1:31
Weather gradually warming up later this week

Temperatures are expected to pick up later this week. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the long-range forecast.
3:10
Democrats, Republicans respond to global 'Hands Off' protests against Trump and Musk

Democrats are sounding the alarm over the Trump administrations choices after a weekend full of protests condemning the U.S. President. Karling Donoghue reports.
More Videos