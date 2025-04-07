Johnny Gaudreau’s widow welcomes third baby, 7 months after his death

Meredith Gaudreau, the widow of the late NHL hockey player, Johnny Gaudreau, is sharing a photo of the couple’s newborn son.

She posted the photo to her Instagram page on Monday where she announced the arrival of baby Carter Michael Gaudreau, who was born on April 1 and weighed eight pounds, three ounces and 20.5 inches.

“I had our third baby!” Meredith wrote, noting that the newborn’s stats are the same as his father’s when he was an infant.

She also commented that baby Carter and his father share the same middle name, “Michael.”

“He looks exactly like his daddy, too,” Meredith wrote. “I love you so much, my baby! We are going to have so much fun. I can’t wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever.”

Baby Carter’s arrival comes seven months after 31-year-old Johnny and his 29-year-old brother Matthew were fatally struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles near their childhood home in New Jersey.

The driver, 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins, was found with a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit and was charged with two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

He is currently in custody and awaiting trial.

Johnny Gaudreau, known as “Johnny Hockey,” played 10 full seasons in the league and was set to enter his third with the Columbus Blue Jackets after signing a seven-year, $68 million deal in 2022.

He played his first eight seasons with the Calgary Flames, a tenure that included becoming one of the sport’s top players and a fan favourite across North America.

With files from the Associated Press.