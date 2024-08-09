Canada’s Marco Arop is on pace to make a strong bid for the podium.

The Edmonton runner won his men’s 800-metre semifinal in one minute, 45.05 seconds on Friday to qualify for Saturday’s final at the Olympics.

Arop won the 800 metres at the world championships last year and took bronze in 2022.

The Canadian’s time was only fifth fastest among qualifiers. The top two in each of the three semifinal heats and the next two best times advanced. The third heat ended up with the four fastest times.

Meanwhile, the Canadian women’s 4×400-metre relay team also qualified for Saturday’s final.

Zoe Sherar, Aiyanna Stiverne, Lauren Gale and Kyra Constantine finished fourth in their heat and earned the eighth and final spot in the final. The qualifying process also saw the top two in each of the three heats and the next two best times move on.

Canada finished fourth at this event in the World Athletics Relays this spring.