Canada’s Arop, 4×400-m relay team qualify for finals

Marco Arop, of Canada, wins a men's 800-meter semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France, on Aug. 9, 2024
Marco Arop, of Canada, wins a men's 800-meter semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France, on Aug. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted August 9, 2024 5:57 am.

Last Updated August 9, 2024 7:12 am.

Canada’s Marco Arop is on pace to make a strong bid for the podium.

The Edmonton runner won his men’s 800-metre semifinal in one minute, 45.05 seconds on Friday to qualify for Saturday’s final at the Olympics.

Arop won the 800 metres at the world championships last year and took bronze in 2022.

The Canadian’s time was only fifth fastest among qualifiers. The top two in each of the three semifinal heats and the next two best times advanced. The third heat ended up with the four fastest times.

Meanwhile, the Canadian women’s 4×400-metre relay team also qualified for Saturday’s final.

Zoe Sherar, Aiyanna Stiverne, Lauren Gale and Kyra Constantine finished fourth in their heat and earned the eighth and final spot in the final. The qualifying process also saw the top two in each of the three heats and the next two best times move on.

Canada finished fourth at this event in the World Athletics Relays this spring.

Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Civilian pushed, seriously injured by undercover police officer during takedown

Questions are being asked about the use of force by an undercover Toronto police officer against a civilian during the arrest of another individual last weekend. Video exclusively shot by CityNews shows...

13h ago

Canada's Vincent, MacKenzie win Olympic canoe bronze
Canada's Vincent, MacKenzie win Olympic canoe bronze

Canada's Katie Vincent and Sloan MacKenzie captured bronze in a thrilling women's canoe double 500-metre race on Friday at the Olympics. The Canadians finished just .06 seconds behind Ukraine for silver....

9m ago

Male dies following shooting near Woodbine Beach
Male dies following shooting near Woodbine Beach

Toronto Police say a male has died of his injuries after a shooting near Woodbine Beach on Thursday night. Officers were called to the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Joseph Duggan Road area at around...

updated

1m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as incoming rain from Tropical Storm Debby is expected to saturate parts of the region on Friday. Environment...

updated

39m ago

