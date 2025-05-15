Ontario budget 2025: Government easing cannabis store display restrictions

A person walks by a Cannabis dispensary on Queen Street in Toronto, Ontario on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ File / Cole Burston

By Nick Westoll

Posted May 15, 2025 4:02 pm.

Last Updated May 15, 2025 5:05 pm.

As part of the 2025 Ontario budget, the Ford government is moving to ease the display restrictions governing cannabis stores in what officials say is an attempt to boost security.

Billed as an attempt to “[help] grow Ontario’s cannabis sector” and to increase “comfort, security and safety,” provincial officials said licensed retail stores will be allowed to remove front window coverings.

Licensed stores are currently required to block the visibility of store interiors, which are part of the lengthy set of operating conditions imposed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, to try to reduce exposure to younger children and teenagers.

Retail operators called on the Ontario government to ease the visibility restrictions over the past couple of years. They cited ongoing concerns with being the target of robberies.

Government staff said individual products wouldn’t be allowed to be displayed or visible from outside the storefronts.

RELATED: Pot shop robberies spur push to end restrictions on window displays

The push to see a stronger cannabis industry in the province comes as the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS), the government-run retail outlet, continues to see stagnant growth.

According to Ontario budget documents, OCS was estimated to have pulled in around $244 million in the 2024-2025 fiscal year – the same amount as the previous fiscal year. In this year and early 2026, OCS was expected to bring in $215 million.

However, cannabis tax revenue from all streams is expected to bring in $376 million. The forecast would mean $11 million more compared to 2024-2025 and $20 million more compared to 2023-2024.

Meanwhile, certain cannabis products that have at least 75 per cent of the products grown in Ontario will be eligible to be branded with a new government-designed label.

Called Ontario Grown, the badge – a green circular logo with the Ontario trillium – can be used by licensed producers.

Officials said they’re introducing the branding to “[make] it easier for retailers to identify and stock products that support Ontario’s and Canada’s economy.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hudson’s Bay to sell name, stripes, brands to Canadian Tire for $30 million

TORONTO — Hudson's Bay is getting a second life with a new owner — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. Canadian Tire said Thursday that it will pay $30 million for intellectual property belonging to the retailer,...

0m ago

Ontario budget 2025: Tariff relief, alcohol provisions and more red ink

The Ford government tabled its 2025 budget called "A Plan to Protect Ontario," aimed at softening the blow from U.S. tariffs. It's a financial blueprint big on spending, alcohol provisions and red ink. The...

1h ago

Ontario budget 2025: Alcohol sector reforms continuing as revenues drop again

The Ford government is continuing its push to reform the province’s alcohol sector, but the 2025 Ontario budget shows money from booze is forecast to drop again due to a variety of reasons including...

2m ago

Ontario budget 2025 includes allowing cabinet ministers to keep ‘honourable’ title

Ministers assume the title 'Honourable' to indicate they are members of the Ontario cabinet and lose it when they leave their positions.

41m ago

Top Stories

Hudson’s Bay to sell name, stripes, brands to Canadian Tire for $30 million

TORONTO — Hudson's Bay is getting a second life with a new owner — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. Canadian Tire said Thursday that it will pay $30 million for intellectual property belonging to the retailer,...

0m ago

Ontario budget 2025: Tariff relief, alcohol provisions and more red ink

The Ford government tabled its 2025 budget called "A Plan to Protect Ontario," aimed at softening the blow from U.S. tariffs. It's a financial blueprint big on spending, alcohol provisions and red ink. The...

1h ago

Ontario budget 2025: Alcohol sector reforms continuing as revenues drop again

The Ford government is continuing its push to reform the province’s alcohol sector, but the 2025 Ontario budget shows money from booze is forecast to drop again due to a variety of reasons including...

2m ago

Ontario budget 2025 includes allowing cabinet ministers to keep ‘honourable’ title

Ministers assume the title 'Honourable' to indicate they are members of the Ontario cabinet and lose it when they leave their positions.

41m ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Fog in the morning before some sunny breaks Thursday

There will be some fog and morning drizzle before the sun tries to poke through in the afternoon on Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

22h ago

2:40
Man killed in hail of gunfire in Mississauga 

Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot dead in a Mississauga plaza parking lot. Shauna Hunt with more from the scene. 

22h ago

2:43
Trump drops sanctions on Syria, signs monumental deal with Qatar

U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to lift all U.S. sanctions on Syria. Karling Donoghue explains, and takes a look at a monumental deal he has signed with Qatar involving the U.S aircraft manufacturer Boeing.

23h ago

2:52
Ontario budget to counter U.S. tariffs with more spending

Investments in manufacturing and business tax credits are among the measures already announced by the Ford government in addition to making the gas tax reduction permanent and cutting tolls on the 407 East. Mark McAllister has more.

23h ago

1:08
Two major Canadian companies have workers without a new deal, could strikes be on the horizon?

Air Canada and Canada Post workers don't have a new deal yet which is causing some concern strikes could occur as deadlines near.
More Videos