Multi-vehicle crash closes roads in Oshawa

Durham police
A Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) cruiser in this undated image. Photo: DRPS file.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 10, 2024 2:21 pm.

Last Updated August 10, 2024 2:25 pm.

Durham Regional Police are on the scene of a major motor vehicle collision in Oshawa.

Police say at least nine vehicles are mixed up in the crash, and that some of the people involved are being treated for serious life-threatening injuries.

The collision happened near the intersection of Ritson Road South and Bloor Street, just after 12 p.m. Police have closed the intersection and are advising drivers to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

