Thousands of Quebecers still in the dark as utility restores power after storm

Hydro-Québec conducting work in Montreal's Pointe-Claire
Hydro-Québec conducting work in Montreal's Pointe-Claire on June 19, 2024. (Alyssia Rubertucci, CityNews image)

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 11, 2024 10:58 am.

Last Updated August 11, 2024 11:32 am.

MONTREAL — The lights are back on across much of Quebec, but just under 18,000 residents are still without power two days after the remnants of tropical storm Debby dumped record-breaking amounts of rain on the province.

An outage map from Hydro-Québec shows roughly 12,000 customers in the Eastern Townships, just under 3,000 in Montreal and nearly 700 in the Mauricie region are still without power as of 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning, but those numbers are down from some 55,000, 75,000 and 6,500 respectively on Friday.

The historic deluge knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of Quebecers, with more than 550,000 customers left in the dark on Friday evening.

Hydro-Québec says the “vast majority” of those still without power can expect to have it restored by Sunday evening, but some may have to wait until Monday because of “accessibility issues.”

Environment Canada says Friday’s downpour shattered several single-day records for rainfall in the province, with the municipality of Lanoraie in the Lanaudière region of the province receiving 221 mm and the western tip of Montreal getting up to 173 mm.

The provincial power utility says it has deployed nearly 300 teams to restore power and is warning the public not to approach downed wires .

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug.11, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Record Olympic Summer Games for Canada in Paris came with peaks and valleys
Record Olympic Summer Games for Canada in Paris came with peaks and valleys

Canada's record performance at the Olympic Games in Paris did not happen without thorns, but athletes provided unforgettable sporting moments. Nine gold medals and 27 total medals were both records...

15m ago

Summer McIntosh, Ethan Katzberg named Canada's flag-bearers
Summer McIntosh, Ethan Katzberg named Canada's flag-bearers

Both Summer McIntosh and Ethan Katzberg had already left the Paris Games when they were given the offer to become Canada's flag-bearers for the closing ceremonies — she off to her cottage in Muskoka,...

5h ago

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at Paris Olympics' closing ceremony
Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at Paris Olympics' closing ceremony

The closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics will bring out several stars: Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to perform Sunday. The all-star lineup will hit the stage...

3h ago

Man seriously injured in early morning west end stabbing
Man seriously injured in early morning west end stabbing

Police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed in the west end early Sunday morning. Investigators say there was a physical altercation between two groups of people near Kipling Avenue and...

1h ago

Top Stories

Record Olympic Summer Games for Canada in Paris came with peaks and valleys
Record Olympic Summer Games for Canada in Paris came with peaks and valleys

Canada's record performance at the Olympic Games in Paris did not happen without thorns, but athletes provided unforgettable sporting moments. Nine gold medals and 27 total medals were both records...

15m ago

Summer McIntosh, Ethan Katzberg named Canada's flag-bearers
Summer McIntosh, Ethan Katzberg named Canada's flag-bearers

Both Summer McIntosh and Ethan Katzberg had already left the Paris Games when they were given the offer to become Canada's flag-bearers for the closing ceremonies — she off to her cottage in Muskoka,...

5h ago

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at Paris Olympics' closing ceremony
Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at Paris Olympics' closing ceremony

The closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics will bring out several stars: Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to perform Sunday. The all-star lineup will hit the stage...

3h ago

Man seriously injured in early morning west end stabbing
Man seriously injured in early morning west end stabbing

Police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed in the west end early Sunday morning. Investigators say there was a physical altercation between two groups of people near Kipling Avenue and...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school

An Israeli air strike on a school in Gaza – being used to house displaced civilians has left at least 100 people dead. Karling Donoghue details Israel's response plus the country's latest strike in Lebanon.

11h ago

2:57
Culturally significant crops grown at Toronto university urban rooftop farm
Culturally significant crops grown at Toronto university urban rooftop farm

Fresh flowers and local crops, all grown thousands of feet in the sky in downtown Toronto. Afua Baah has the details on one university welcoming the public to its new, urban, rooftop farm.

13h ago

2:43
Unsettled end to weekend in Toronto area, seasonal conditions next week
Unsettled end to weekend in Toronto area, seasonal conditions next week

Jessie Uppal has more on what you can expect for weather in the next seven days.

15h ago

1:19
1 dead, 8 injured after crash in Oshawa: police
1 dead, 8 injured after crash in Oshawa: police

Durham Regional Police officers say a person is dead and eight others have been injured after a nine-vehicle crash in Oshawa on Saturday.

16h ago

2:15
Toronto's newest art installation will soon be demolished
Toronto's newest art installation will soon be demolished

How developers and muralists have teamed up to transform a soon-to-be-demolished house into a temporary immersive art installation. Michelle Mackey reports from 'Art on Barton'

17h ago

More Videos