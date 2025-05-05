Emergency alert system test coming Wednesday

Canadians are being advised that the Alert Ready system — Canada’s National Public Alerting System — will be tested on Wednesday.

From coast to coast, with the exception of Quebec, Alert Ready will send out a test message over television, radio, and compatible wireless devices (those that connect to LTE or 5G networks).

The test will vary based on location within Canada. Those in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, and Yukon will get the test at 1:55 p.m. local time.

Ontario and P.E.I. will get the test at 12:55 p.m. local, while Newfoundland and Labrador and New Brunswick will get their test just before 11 a.m.

The test will simulate an emergency alert, however, it will indicate that it is a test and will require no further action.

The system is checked once or twice per year — once in May, during Emergency Preparedness Week, and potentially once in November — to ensure the system is still functioning fully, and so Canadians know what to due in a situation that may require further action.

Alert Ready is used for various potentially life-saving alerts, including tornadoes, flooding, fires, and AMBER alerts.