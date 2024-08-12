WSP Global announces US$1.78-billion deal to buy Power Engineers

The WSP Global Inc. logo is seen in this undated handout photo. *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 12, 2024 5:16 pm.

Last Updated August 12, 2024 5:26 pm.

WSP Global Inc. says it’s reached a deal to acquire U.S. consulting firm Power Engineers Inc.

The Montreal-based company says the deal, worth US$1.78 billion, is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

It says the Idaho-based Power has about 4,000 employees and has a proven track record of serving the most prominent power utilities in North America.

WSP says the acquisition is expected to drive accelerated growth for the company.

Last month, WSP CEO Alexandre L’Heureux said the company is eyeing larger acquisitions after a string of smaller ones.

L’Heureux told analysts on a call discussing second-quarter earnings that he sees opportunities for growth in continental Europe, Australia and the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 12, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:WSP)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

3h ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say real estate agent, Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family...

2h ago

Bomb squad seen near Toronto City Hall for suspicious package investigation
Bomb squad seen near Toronto City Hall for suspicious package investigation

Toronto police have reopened roads in the area around Toronto City Hall following a suspicious package investigation that saw the bomb squad deployed. Police haven't released many details, but the...

updated

3h ago

Victim identified, police searching for suspect vehicle in Vaughan fatal shooting
Victim identified, police searching for suspect vehicle in Vaughan fatal shooting

York police are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal shooting that left a 57-year-old Vaughan man dead.

24m ago

Top Stories

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

3h ago

Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance
Homicide Unit investigating Markham woman's 'suspicious' disappearance

The "suspicious" disappearance of a Markham woman is being investigated by York Regional Police's Homicide Unit. Investigators say real estate agent, Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen by family...

2h ago

Bomb squad seen near Toronto City Hall for suspicious package investigation
Bomb squad seen near Toronto City Hall for suspicious package investigation

Toronto police have reopened roads in the area around Toronto City Hall following a suspicious package investigation that saw the bomb squad deployed. Police haven't released many details, but the...

updated

3h ago

Victim identified, police searching for suspect vehicle in Vaughan fatal shooting
Victim identified, police searching for suspect vehicle in Vaughan fatal shooting

York police are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal shooting that left a 57-year-old Vaughan man dead.

24m ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Toronto police seek suspect after alleged hate-motivated assault in restaurant
Toronto police seek suspect after alleged hate-motivated assault in restaurant

Toronto police officers say they are investigating an alleged hate-motivated assault at an east-end restaurant.

22h ago

3:09
Reflecting on Canada’s record-breaking Olympic Games
Reflecting on Canada’s record-breaking Olympic Games

From controversy on the soccer pitch to record-breaking performances by athletes, the Paris Olympics left Canadians laughing, crying, and of course cheering. Faiza Amin asks fans to reflect on their most memorable moments.

23h ago

2:47
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations
Toronto Zoo kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations

Toronto Zoo kicks off the celebrations for an incredible milestone. Afua Baah has the details on how the popular tourist attraction is planning to mark its 50th anniversary this week.

23h ago

1:33
Inaugural Korea Town Cultural Street Festival held in Toronto
Inaugural Korea Town Cultural Street Festival held in Toronto

The first-ever Korea Town Cultural Street Festival took place on Bloor Street West over the weekend celebrating the community.

23h ago

2:16
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school
At least 100 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school

An Israeli air strike on a school in Gaza – being used to house displaced civilians has left at least 100 people dead. Karling Donoghue details Israel's response plus the country's latest strike in Lebanon.

More Videos