WSP Global announces US$1.78-billion deal to buy Power Engineers

WSP Global Inc. says it’s reached a deal to acquire U.S. consulting firm Power Engineers Inc.

The Montreal-based company says the deal, worth US$1.78 billion, is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

It says the Idaho-based Power has about 4,000 employees and has a proven track record of serving the most prominent power utilities in North America.

WSP says the acquisition is expected to drive accelerated growth for the company.

Last month, WSP CEO Alexandre L’Heureux said the company is eyeing larger acquisitions after a string of smaller ones.

L’Heureux told analysts on a call discussing second-quarter earnings that he sees opportunities for growth in continental Europe, Australia and the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 12, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:WSP)

The Canadian Press