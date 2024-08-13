US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

3. The Art of Power by Nancy Pelosi, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

5. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

6. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

7. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

9. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

10. Blues Brothers: The Arc of Gratitude by Dan Aykroyd, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

Fiction

1. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Drop Dead by Lily Chu, performed by Phillipa Soo and John Cho (Audible Originals)

3. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

4. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

5. The Mercy of Gods by James S.A. Corey, narrated by Jefferson Mays (Recorded Books)

6. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. Shadow of Doubt by Brad Thor, narrated by Armand Schultz (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Hell Divers XII: Heroes by Nicholas Sansbury Smith, narrated by R. C. Bray (Blackstone Publishing)

9. Temporal by Julian Simpson, Richard MacLean Smith, Bec Boey and Nosa Igbinedion, performed by Nicola Walker, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Jessie Mei Li, Steven Mackintosh, Mark Bazeley, Jana Carpenter, Kyle Soller, Phoebe Fox, Barnaby Kay, Rebecca Boey, Danielle Lewis, Don Gilet, Ferdinand Kingsley and full cast (Audible Originals)

10. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman (Hachette UK – Bookouture)

The Associated Press