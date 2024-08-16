Long-planned runway expansion at Billy Bishop raises concerns about future use

Federal regulations require buffer zones for safety at the end of runways by July 2027. Those opposed to expansion at the downtown airport believe this could lead to more plans taking off. Mark McAllister reports.

By Mark McAllister and John Marchesan

Posted August 16, 2024 6:34 pm.

Last Updated August 16, 2024 7:02 pm.

Expansion of the runways at Billy Bishop Airport is in the works to meet safety regulations by July 2027 but those keeping a close eye say it offers an opportunity for future growth

Draft plans for how the city’s downtown airport will add to “runway and safety areas” have been released, with different options being considered which would provide safety buffer zones for planes landing and taking off while increasing the space now occupied by water.

“All commercial runways in Canada have to have this so we’re not any different in that regard, than any other airport that serves those commercial passengers,” said Warren Askew, the Vice President of Airport at PortsToronto which operates Billy Bishop.

Design showing the “runway and safety areas” that need to be added by 2027 at Billy Bishop Airport. CITYNEWS

However, the federal agency has faced opposition in the past to future expansion at the airport including larger aircraft flying to and from downtown Toronto.

“I just don’t want the runway and safety area tied to an extension of the island airport contract,” said Norm Di Pasquale, former chair of NoJetsTo. “They’re starting to talk about different planes, maybe bigger planes, maybe jets. And we’re just worried that whatever agreement is in place, it has to help us to control growth so that the airport doesn’t dominate the waterfront.”

The City of Toronto says it has been actively involved in discussions about the changes that need to be made to the airport.

“How can we make sure that the airport is meeting those obligations without any delay and with these tight timelines and the focus to achieve that without any distractions,” said Deputy Mayor Asuma Malik.

The contract signed by the City, PortsToronto and Transport Canada more than 40 years ago needs to be changed for the runway extensions to be built. That agreement for use of the land ends in 2033 and the agency wants it extended.

“The priority for us is regulatory compliance right now, and that’s why we’re really looking at this in a fairly narrow band,” said Askew when asked about what the runway expansion means for the future of the airport.

“The previous lease that was for decades 50 years, took at least five years to negotiate,” added Malik. “There is no rushing this because of its incredible implications for the city, for the waterfront, for the federal government. And we have to do it through a thoughtful process.”

All this is taking place as the city considers enhancements for the Toronto Islands as a whole in the decades ahead while PortsToronto puts together its overall master plan to make it greener, cleaning and quieter.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two-storey building on Dundas St. W at risk of collapsing at any moment: Toronto Fire
Two-storey building on Dundas St. W at risk of collapsing at any moment: Toronto Fire

A two-storey building in downtown Toronto that's precariously leaning towards the street and sidewalk below is at risk of collapsing at any moment, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said on Friday. In an...

56m ago

Woman charged with contaminating Milton public pools with feces, chocolate bars
Woman charged with contaminating Milton public pools with feces, chocolate bars

She puts the poo in pool. A 33-year-old Milton woman has been charged after police allege she intentionally contaminated two municipal swimming pools numerous times with feces and chocolate bars. Halton...

3h ago

Heavy rainfall expected across southern Ontario this weekend
Heavy rainfall expected across southern Ontario this weekend

A special weather statement has been issued for heavy rain expected to hit southern Ontario this weekend. Environment Canada says the rain is expected to begin this evening and will continue through...

3h ago

Toronto's Island Café back in business after fire, food bank donations going strong
Toronto's Island Café back in business after fire, food bank donations going strong

Four and a half months after a fire gutted the Ward's Island Association Clubhouse building and the popular Island Café it housed, the restaurant is making a comeback. Reopening as a temporary setup,...

50m ago

Top Stories

Two-storey building on Dundas St. W at risk of collapsing at any moment: Toronto Fire
Two-storey building on Dundas St. W at risk of collapsing at any moment: Toronto Fire

A two-storey building in downtown Toronto that's precariously leaning towards the street and sidewalk below is at risk of collapsing at any moment, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said on Friday. In an...

56m ago

Woman charged with contaminating Milton public pools with feces, chocolate bars
Woman charged with contaminating Milton public pools with feces, chocolate bars

She puts the poo in pool. A 33-year-old Milton woman has been charged after police allege she intentionally contaminated two municipal swimming pools numerous times with feces and chocolate bars. Halton...

3h ago

Heavy rainfall expected across southern Ontario this weekend
Heavy rainfall expected across southern Ontario this weekend

A special weather statement has been issued for heavy rain expected to hit southern Ontario this weekend. Environment Canada says the rain is expected to begin this evening and will continue through...

3h ago

Toronto's Island Café back in business after fire, food bank donations going strong
Toronto's Island Café back in business after fire, food bank donations going strong

Four and a half months after a fire gutted the Ward's Island Association Clubhouse building and the popular Island Café it housed, the restaurant is making a comeback. Reopening as a temporary setup,...

50m ago

Most Watched Today

1:49
Building at risk of collapse in Toronto
Building at risk of collapse in Toronto

Residents evacuated early this morning after a building near Dundas and Augusta started to collapse. Catalina Gillies is at the scene with the latest.

6h ago

0:46
SEE IT: Toronto building teetering on the brink of collapse as it leans over sidewalk
SEE IT: Toronto building teetering on the brink of collapse as it leans over sidewalk

The building along with adjoining units have been evacuated as fire crews work to figure out a safe way to take the building apart.

6h ago

3:30
SIU investigating after two 19-year-old men were shot by South Simcoe police in Innisfil, one fatally
SIU investigating after two 19-year-old men were shot by South Simcoe police in Innisfil, one fatally

Ontario's Police watchdog has invoked its mandate following a police-involved shooting that claimed the life of one 19 year old man and left another fighting for their life. Caryn Ceolin reports from the scene in Innisfil.

8h ago

2:11
19-year-old man dead, another in hospital after police-involved shooting in Innisfil
19-year-old man dead, another in hospital after police-involved shooting in Innisfil

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says a 19-year-old man is dead and another is fighting for his life after a shooting involving South Simcoe Police officers in Innisfil. Nick Westoll has more from the scene.

17h ago

2:06
Could cabinet shuffle do anything for Liberals?
Could cabinet shuffle do anything for Liberals?

New polling for CityNews finds while 4 in 10 say they might possibly consider voting Liberal after a shuffle, a majority say they wouldn't. One pollster says the desire for change is unlike anything he's seen in 35 years.

8h ago

More Videos