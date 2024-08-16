Long-planned runway expansion at Billy Bishop raises concerns about future use

Expansion of the runways at Billy Bishop Airport is in the works to meet safety regulations by July 2027 but those keeping a close eye say it offers an opportunity for future growth

Draft plans for how the city’s downtown airport will add to “runway and safety areas” have been released, with different options being considered which would provide safety buffer zones for planes landing and taking off while increasing the space now occupied by water.

“All commercial runways in Canada have to have this so we’re not any different in that regard, than any other airport that serves those commercial passengers,” said Warren Askew, the Vice President of Airport at PortsToronto which operates Billy Bishop.

Design showing the “runway and safety areas” that need to be added by 2027 at Billy Bishop Airport. CITYNEWS

However, the federal agency has faced opposition in the past to future expansion at the airport including larger aircraft flying to and from downtown Toronto.

“I just don’t want the runway and safety area tied to an extension of the island airport contract,” said Norm Di Pasquale, former chair of NoJetsTo. “They’re starting to talk about different planes, maybe bigger planes, maybe jets. And we’re just worried that whatever agreement is in place, it has to help us to control growth so that the airport doesn’t dominate the waterfront.”

The City of Toronto says it has been actively involved in discussions about the changes that need to be made to the airport.

“How can we make sure that the airport is meeting those obligations without any delay and with these tight timelines and the focus to achieve that without any distractions,” said Deputy Mayor Asuma Malik.

The contract signed by the City, PortsToronto and Transport Canada more than 40 years ago needs to be changed for the runway extensions to be built. That agreement for use of the land ends in 2033 and the agency wants it extended.

“The priority for us is regulatory compliance right now, and that’s why we’re really looking at this in a fairly narrow band,” said Askew when asked about what the runway expansion means for the future of the airport.

“The previous lease that was for decades 50 years, took at least five years to negotiate,” added Malik. “There is no rushing this because of its incredible implications for the city, for the waterfront, for the federal government. And we have to do it through a thoughtful process.”

All this is taking place as the city considers enhancements for the Toronto Islands as a whole in the decades ahead while PortsToronto puts together its overall master plan to make it greener, cleaning and quieter.