Sources: Argos quarterback Kelly meets with CFL commissioner Ambrosie

Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly
Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly. THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 16, 2024 9:45 pm.

Suspended quarterback Chad Kelly met with CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie on Friday.

Two league sources confirmed the meeting, which came after Kelly missed a ninth regular-season game with the Toronto Argonauts as per the suspension he received from the CFL before the start of the ’24 campaign. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity as the CFL didn’t publicly announce that Ambrosie was meeting with Kelly.

According to TSN, there was no resolution reached Friday between Kelly and Ambrosie on Kelly’s possible reinstatement.

On May 7, the CFL suspended Kelly for both of Toronto’s exhibition games and at least its first nine regular-season contests for violating its gender-based violence policy. The decision followed an independent investigation into a lawsuit filed against Kelly and the Argos by a former strength-and-conditioning coach.

The lawsuit was settled in June through mediation.

Toronto’s 39-25 home win over Calgary last Friday night was its ninth regular-season game. The Argos (5-4) are currently on a bye week and return to action Aug. 22 hosting the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Sophomore Cameron Dukes and veteran Nick Arbuckle have handled quarterback duties thus far for Toronto.

Under terms of the CFL’s suspension, Kelly had to undergo confidential assessments by an independent expert and attend mandatory counselling sessions conducted by a gender-based violence expert. Both the counselling sessions and assessments had to be satisfactorily completed before the CFL would consider Kelly’s reinstatement and the league did reserve the right to modify his discipline.

Last weekend, the league announced it had received Kelly’s confidential psychological assessment and would complete an examination of the results with the help of experts before rendering a decision on Kelly’s status.

Kelly, 30, was the CFL’s outstanding player last season after leading Toronto to a league-best and franchise-record 16-2 record. But the Argos’ season ended with a 38-17 home loss to eventual Grey Cup-champion Montreal in the East Division final.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Tractor-trailer crash, fuel spill closes eastbound lanes of Highway 401
Tractor-trailer crash, fuel spill closes eastbound lanes of Highway 401

Several express and collector lanes of Highway 401 are closed following a crash involving a tractor-trailer Friday night. Ontario Provincial Police say three express lanes and three collector lanes...

1h ago

Woman charged with contaminating Milton public pools with feces, chocolate bars
Woman charged with contaminating Milton public pools with feces, chocolate bars

She puts the poo in pool. A 33-year-old Milton woman has been charged after police allege she intentionally contaminated two municipal swimming pools numerous times with feces and chocolate bars. Halton...

6h ago

Heavy rainfall expected across southern Ontario this weekend
Heavy rainfall expected across southern Ontario this weekend

A special weather statement has been issued for heavy rain expected to hit southern Ontario this weekend. Environment Canada says the rain is expected to begin this evening and will continue through...

6h ago

Two-storey building on Dundas St. W at risk of collapsing at any moment: Toronto Fire
Two-storey building on Dundas St. W at risk of collapsing at any moment: Toronto Fire

A two-storey building in downtown Toronto that's precariously leaning towards the street and sidewalk below is at risk of collapsing at any moment, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said on Friday. In an...

4h ago

Top Stories

Tractor-trailer crash, fuel spill closes eastbound lanes of Highway 401
Tractor-trailer crash, fuel spill closes eastbound lanes of Highway 401

Several express and collector lanes of Highway 401 are closed following a crash involving a tractor-trailer Friday night. Ontario Provincial Police say three express lanes and three collector lanes...

1h ago

Woman charged with contaminating Milton public pools with feces, chocolate bars
Woman charged with contaminating Milton public pools with feces, chocolate bars

She puts the poo in pool. A 33-year-old Milton woman has been charged after police allege she intentionally contaminated two municipal swimming pools numerous times with feces and chocolate bars. Halton...

6h ago

Heavy rainfall expected across southern Ontario this weekend
Heavy rainfall expected across southern Ontario this weekend

A special weather statement has been issued for heavy rain expected to hit southern Ontario this weekend. Environment Canada says the rain is expected to begin this evening and will continue through...

6h ago

Two-storey building on Dundas St. W at risk of collapsing at any moment: Toronto Fire
Two-storey building on Dundas St. W at risk of collapsing at any moment: Toronto Fire

A two-storey building in downtown Toronto that's precariously leaning towards the street and sidewalk below is at risk of collapsing at any moment, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said on Friday. In an...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
'All my stuff is left in there:' Resident reacts to a building collapsing near Kensington Market
'All my stuff is left in there:' Resident reacts to a building collapsing near Kensington Market

A two-story building on Dundas Street West has been evacuated after its façade and roof began collapsing. Catalina Gillies is speaking with residents who say they had just a moments notice to gather their things and leave.

7h ago

1:49
Building at risk of collapse in Toronto
Building at risk of collapse in Toronto

Residents evacuated early this morning after a building near Dundas and Augusta started to collapse. Catalina Gillies is at the scene with the latest.

9h ago

0:46
SEE IT: Toronto building teetering on the brink of collapse as it leans over sidewalk
SEE IT: Toronto building teetering on the brink of collapse as it leans over sidewalk

The building along with adjoining units have been evacuated as fire crews work to figure out a safe way to take the building apart.

10h ago

3:30
SIU investigating after two 19-year-old men were shot by South Simcoe police in Innisfil, one fatally
SIU investigating after two 19-year-old men were shot by South Simcoe police in Innisfil, one fatally

Ontario's Police watchdog has invoked its mandate following a police-involved shooting that claimed the life of one 19 year old man and left another fighting for their life. Caryn Ceolin reports from the scene in Innisfil.

12h ago

2:11
19-year-old man dead, another in hospital after police-involved shooting in Innisfil
19-year-old man dead, another in hospital after police-involved shooting in Innisfil

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says a 19-year-old man is dead and another is fighting for his life after a shooting involving South Simcoe Police officers in Innisfil. Nick Westoll has more from the scene.

20h ago

More Videos