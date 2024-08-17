Authorities responding to reports of tornado touchdown and damage in Ayr, Ont.

A Home Hardware in Ayr, Ontario, sustained damage as a storm system moved through the area Saturday morning. There were multiple reports a tornado touched down in the area.
A Home Hardware in Ayr, Ontario, sustained damage as a storm system moved through the area Saturday morning. There were multiple reports a tornado touched down in the area. CITYNEWS 570 / Mark Douglas

By Nick Westoll

Posted August 17, 2024 2:40 pm.

Last Updated August 17, 2024 2:54 pm.

Authorities are responding to reports of a tornado touchdown that caused damage in the rural Ontario community of Ayr Saturday morning.

It was just after 11 a.m. when Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists issued a tornado warning for several areas, including Cambridge, Roseville, Breslau, Preston, Hespeler, West Guelph, Aberfoyle and Morriston.

At the time, they said they were tracking a severe thunderstorm that could produce a tornado.

“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” the warning said, noting there were wind gusts of 90 km/h.

“A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is located near Roseville, moving northeast at 40 km/h.”

However, by 11:30 a.m., that warning was dropped in favour of a severe thunderstorm warning. The storm system moved east toward the Greater Toronto Area.

Waterloo Regional Police officers said in a post on X that moments after the tornado warning was dropped, they received calls from residents advising a tornado was seen in Ayr.

Related:

Officers said Greenfield Road between Trussler Road and Northumberland Street was closed after trees and hydro poles were knocked down.

The Ayr Home Hardware Building Centre, which is roughly 17 kilometres west of Cambridge, appeared to bear the brunt of the damage. A large portion of the roof appeared to be ripped away.

Police officers said North Dumfries Fire Department crews were called to respond to reports natural gas was detected.

CityNews 570 spoke with a Home Hardware staff member who described how they had to move customers and other staff members to safety.

A post on the Township of North Dumfries X account shared a photo from Jake Nagle, which appeared to show a tornado moving through a field.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

An Environment and Climate Change Canada spokesperson told CityNews they haven’t formally confirmed a tornado touched down, but said the Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University will be gathering witness statements and other evidence to assist with their confirmation process.

Officers said as of Saturday afternoon, power was out to approximately 3,000 customers.

More to come.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches issued across parts of southern Ontario
Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches issued across parts of southern Ontario

Waterloo Regional Police officers say crews are responding to reports of a tornado touching down in Ayr, west of Cambridge.

58m ago

Toronto man charged with 101 offences in connection with auto fraud investigation
Toronto man charged with 101 offences in connection with auto fraud investigation

Toronto police officers alleged the suspect was connected to multiple vehicle-related frauds as far back as November.

6h ago

Two-storey building at risk of collapsing on Dundas St. W. partially demolished
Two-storey building at risk of collapsing on Dundas St. W. partially demolished

An excavator was brought in late Friday night and began tearing away at the façade of the building that had already “partially collapsed.”

1h ago

Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Toronto reopen after tractor-trailer crash, fuel spill
Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Toronto reopen after tractor-trailer crash, fuel spill

Highway 401 between Bayview Avenue and Yonge Street in Toronto reopened to traffic Saturday morning.

4h ago

Top Stories

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches issued across parts of southern Ontario
Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches issued across parts of southern Ontario

Waterloo Regional Police officers say crews are responding to reports of a tornado touching down in Ayr, west of Cambridge.

58m ago

Toronto man charged with 101 offences in connection with auto fraud investigation
Toronto man charged with 101 offences in connection with auto fraud investigation

Toronto police officers alleged the suspect was connected to multiple vehicle-related frauds as far back as November.

6h ago

Two-storey building at risk of collapsing on Dundas St. W. partially demolished
Two-storey building at risk of collapsing on Dundas St. W. partially demolished

An excavator was brought in late Friday night and began tearing away at the façade of the building that had already “partially collapsed.”

1h ago

Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Toronto reopen after tractor-trailer crash, fuel spill
Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Toronto reopen after tractor-trailer crash, fuel spill

Highway 401 between Bayview Avenue and Yonge Street in Toronto reopened to traffic Saturday morning.

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Crews conduct controlled demolition on Toronto building at risk of collapse
Crews conduct controlled demolition on Toronto building at risk of collapse

Demolition crews began tearing down a Toronto building in Kensington Market at risk of collapse. Jazan Grewal reports.

15h ago

2:56
Toronto's internet-famous swans fall victim to human feeding
Toronto's internet-famous swans fall victim to human feeding

The tale of a pair of swans that once dazzled social media has taken a tragic turn and malnutrition is being blamed thanks to human feeding. David Zura reports.

18h ago

2:39
Safety runway expansion at Billy Bishop Airport draws concern
Safety runway expansion at Billy Bishop Airport draws concern

Federal regulations require buffer zones for safety at the end of runways by July 2027. Those opposed to expansion at the downtown airport believe this could lead to more planes taking off. Mark McAllister reports.

4h ago

2:40
Business Report: Air Canada pilots wrap up strike vote next week
Business Report: Air Canada pilots wrap up strike vote next week

Stock markets rebound from early August losses, Canopy Growth Corporation will get a new CEO next year and Air Canada pilots are wrapping up a strike vote next week. Kris McCusker explains.

18h ago

2:30
SIU investigating why four police officers opened fire on two 19-year-old men
SIU investigating why four police officers opened fire on two 19-year-old men

A 19-year-old man is dead, another is in critical condition after South Simcoe Police officers opened fire on two men. Shauna Hunt reports police were called to a family dispute in Innisfil.

21h ago

More Videos