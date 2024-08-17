Authorities responding to reports of tornado touchdown and damage in Ayr, Ont.

Authorities are responding to reports of a tornado touchdown that caused damage in the rural Ontario community of Ayr Saturday morning.

It was just after 11 a.m. when Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists issued a tornado warning for several areas, including Cambridge, Roseville, Breslau, Preston, Hespeler, West Guelph, Aberfoyle and Morriston.

At the time, they said they were tracking a severe thunderstorm that could produce a tornado.

“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” the warning said, noting there were wind gusts of 90 km/h.

“A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is located near Roseville, moving northeast at 40 km/h.”

However, by 11:30 a.m., that warning was dropped in favour of a severe thunderstorm warning. The storm system moved east toward the Greater Toronto Area.

Waterloo Regional Police officers said in a post on X that moments after the tornado warning was dropped, they received calls from residents advising a tornado was seen in Ayr.

Officers said Greenfield Road between Trussler Road and Northumberland Street was closed after trees and hydro poles were knocked down.

The Ayr Home Hardware Building Centre, which is roughly 17 kilometres west of Cambridge, appeared to bear the brunt of the damage. A large portion of the roof appeared to be ripped away.

Police officers said North Dumfries Fire Department crews were called to respond to reports natural gas was detected.

CityNews 570 spoke with a Home Hardware staff member who described how they had to move customers and other staff members to safety.

A post on the Township of North Dumfries X account shared a photo from Jake Nagle, which appeared to show a tornado moving through a field.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

An Environment and Climate Change Canada spokesperson told CityNews they haven’t formally confirmed a tornado touched down, but said the Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University will be gathering witness statements and other evidence to assist with their confirmation process.

Officers said as of Saturday afternoon, power was out to approximately 3,000 customers.

More to come.