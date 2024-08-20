‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers were not in criminal cahoots: defence

Tamara Lich arrives at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 20, 2024 2:07 pm.

Last Updated August 20, 2024 3:42 pm.

The legal team for “Freedom Convoy” organizer Tamara Lich says she wasn’t part of any conspiracy to break the law when she helped organize a massive protest against pandemic restrictions in Ottawa.

The Crown alleges Lich and another organizer, Chris Barber, were in cahoots to block roads and disrupt locals in a bid to pressure the federal government to drop COVID-19 vaccine mandates in 2022.

The two are co-accused of mischief, intimidation and counselling others to break the law, and if the Crown’s conspiracy argument holds up, the evidence against one of the organizers would apply to both of them.

Lich’s lawyer Eric Granger says the problem is that the goal they were conspiring to achieve — the lifting of government vaccine mandates and restrictions — is not inherently illegal.

He says that means the Crown must prove that the means they used to achieve their goal was illegal.

He argues there’s little evidence linking Lich to any acts of mischief that played out during the protest, other than encouraging people to come to Ottawa to protest legally.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario bans safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres, 5 in Toronto to close
Ontario bans safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres, 5 in Toronto to close

The Ontario government has announced new restrictions on supervised drug consumption sites, including a ban on the sites within 200 metres of schools and childcare centres, which will lead to the closure...

5m ago

'Partial systems outage' affects Canadian airports: CBSA
'Partial systems outage' affects Canadian airports: CBSA

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says a "partial systems outage" is impacting airports in the country Tuesday.

1h ago

Rail strike would affect more than 32,000 commuters in Canada’s three biggest cities
Rail strike would affect more than 32,000 commuters in Canada’s three biggest cities

More than 32,000 rail commuters across the country will have to find new routes to the office if a work stoppage kicks off at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (CPKC) this week. Transit authorities...

updated

39m ago

Teen girl among 3 arrested after Toronto police find assault rifle during traffic stop
Teen girl among 3 arrested after Toronto police find assault rifle during traffic stop

A 17-year-old girl was among three arrested in a firearm investigation that saw Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers locate an assault-style rifle during a traffic stop in Regent Park. Authorities...

7h ago

Top Stories

Ontario bans safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres, 5 in Toronto to close
Ontario bans safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres, 5 in Toronto to close

The Ontario government has announced new restrictions on supervised drug consumption sites, including a ban on the sites within 200 metres of schools and childcare centres, which will lead to the closure...

5m ago

'Partial systems outage' affects Canadian airports: CBSA
'Partial systems outage' affects Canadian airports: CBSA

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says a "partial systems outage" is impacting airports in the country Tuesday.

1h ago

Rail strike would affect more than 32,000 commuters in Canada’s three biggest cities
Rail strike would affect more than 32,000 commuters in Canada’s three biggest cities

More than 32,000 rail commuters across the country will have to find new routes to the office if a work stoppage kicks off at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (CPKC) this week. Transit authorities...

updated

39m ago

Teen girl among 3 arrested after Toronto police find assault rifle during traffic stop
Teen girl among 3 arrested after Toronto police find assault rifle during traffic stop

A 17-year-old girl was among three arrested in a firearm investigation that saw Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers locate an assault-style rifle during a traffic stop in Regent Park. Authorities...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:38
Canada on the verge of a National Rail strike
Canada on the verge of a National Rail strike

The Canadian economy could come to a screeching halt with a possible railway strike just a few days away. Xiaoli Li with the ongoing labour dispute and the warning coming from the nation's top business association. 

21h ago

2:40
Traffic near Union Station Bus Terminal leading to delays, frustrating commutes
Traffic near Union Station Bus Terminal leading to delays, frustrating commutes

As traffic congestion in downtown Toronto worsens, the impact on travellers who go in and out of the Union Station Bus Terminal by GO Transit or other bus companies is growing. Nick Westoll has more on the delays and the calls for improvements.

21h ago

1:59
A rare super blue moon taking over Toronto skies
A rare super blue moon taking over Toronto skies

August 19th is a super day for sky gazing, thanks to a rare phenomenon called the 'super blue moon'. Audra Brown with the science behind the event and what makes the occurrence especially unique

21h ago

2:32
New concerns over Metrolinx rail project
New concerns over Metrolinx rail project

An update to a story CityNews first told you about weeks ago. First it was trucks beeping, now its vibrations keeping residents up in one Toronto east-end neighbourhood.
2:56
Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding
Etobicoke residents plead for help following flooding

Residents express their frustration with ongoing flooding in their neighbourhood.
More Videos