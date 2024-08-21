Jewish organizations, hospitals receive bomb threats: B’nai Brith

Police in multiple cities across Canada are responding to bomb threats that were sent to Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals Wednesday morning.

B’nai Brith Canada says more than 100 Jewish institutions received an email at 5 a.m. ET threatening explosions, including at their offices in Toronto and Montreal.

“This is not just an attack on our safety — it’s an attack on the fabric of Canadian society,” B’nai Brith wrote on X.

Synagogues, Jewish community centres, and hospitals in Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa are among those which confirmed they have received the threat.

Ottawa police say they are on site at several hospitals in the capital but indicated the RCMP is taking the lead on the investigation.

A spokesperson from the Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa said police determined the situation was “low risk” but that an extensive sweep had been carried out at the hospital and grounds.

“Authorities are treating this as a hate crime and are taking immediate, decisive action to protect our people,” B’nai Brith said on social media.

The organization says the threats “aim to terrorize our communities and erode our Canadian values,” adding all people should feel safe in this country.

