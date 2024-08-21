Jewish organizations, hospitals receive bomb threats: B’nai Brith

Police lights.
FILE - Police lights. (iStock)

By The Canadian Press and News Staff

Posted August 21, 2024 11:55 am.

Last Updated August 21, 2024 12:39 pm.

Police in multiple cities across Canada are responding to bomb threats that were sent to Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals Wednesday morning.

B’nai Brith Canada says more than 100 Jewish institutions received an email at 5 a.m. ET threatening explosions, including at their offices in Toronto and Montreal.

“This is not just an attack on our safety — it’s an attack on the fabric of Canadian society,” B’nai Brith wrote on X.

Synagogues, Jewish community centres, and hospitals in Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa are among those which confirmed they have received the threat.

Ottawa police say they are on site at several hospitals in the capital but indicated the RCMP is taking the lead on the investigation.

A spokesperson from the Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa said police determined the situation was “low risk” but that an extensive sweep had been carried out at the hospital and grounds.

“Authorities are treating this as a hate crime and are taking immediate, decisive action to protect our people,” B’nai Brith said on social media.

The organization says the threats “aim to terrorize our communities and erode our Canadian values,” adding all people should feel safe in this country.

More coming.

Top Stories

2 teen boys charged with murder in Toronto's tow truck war
2 teen boys charged with murder in Toronto's tow truck war

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has charged two youths with first-degree murder in an investigation linking them to as many as 11 shootings related to tow truck crimes, with eight of them occurring over...

updated

12m ago

'Don't panic': What to do if your car gets stuck during a flash flood
'Don't panic': What to do if your car gets stuck during a flash flood

After Mississauga was hit particularly hard by severe flooding over the weekend, local fire crews are assisting drivers by educating them on what to do if they find themselves trapped in water. Mississauga was...

6h ago

Trial dates set for four teens accused in fatal swarming of Kenneth Lee
Trial dates set for four teens accused in fatal swarming of Kenneth Lee

Trial dates have been set for four teen girls accused in the fatal swarming of a homeless Toronto man. Two of the teens are set to stand trial in Superior Court in January of next year and the other...

43m ago

Ontario commuters to face disruptions if rail work stoppage goes ahead
Ontario commuters to face disruptions if rail work stoppage goes ahead

Thousands of Ontario commuters are looking at possible travel disruption as the clock ticks down on a work stoppage at one of Canada's largest railways. Metrolinx says GO train service on the Milton...

1h ago

