Business groups call on feds to prevent Canada rail work stoppage

CN train
A phased shutdown of the networks at Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. is already underway as the clock ticks down on negotiations with the union representing 9,300 engineers, conductors and yard workers. Both companies have issued lockout notices while the union has also threatened to strike. Photo: CN.

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 21, 2024 9:22 am.

Last Updated August 21, 2024 9:28 am.

A coalition of business groups is calling on the federal government to prevent a work stoppage at Canada’s two biggest railways.

A phased shutdown of the networks at Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. is already underway as the clock ticks down on contact talks with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference.

Unless deals are reached, rail service at both companies is poised to stop at 12:01 a.m. ET on Thursday.

In a joint statement, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, Business Council of Canada, Canadian Federation of Independent Business and Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters say Ottawa needs to take action to ensure the continuation of rail services.

They say the federal labour minister can refer the dispute to the Canada Industrial Relations Board for binding arbitration and prohibit a strike, lockout or end any ongoing stoppage pending a resolution. 

Alternatively, the business groups say the government use back-to-work legislation.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Don't panic': What to do if your car gets stuck during a flash flood
'Don't panic': What to do if your car gets stuck during a flash flood

After Mississauga was hit particularly hard by severe flooding over the weekend, local fire crews are assisting drivers by educating them on what to do if they find themselves trapped in water. Mississauga was...

3h ago

Toronto police to announce 'significant' arrests through tow truck task force
Toronto police to announce 'significant' arrests through tow truck task force

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is expected to announce significant arrests through Project Beacon, known as the tow truck task force. TPS Chief Myron Demkiw will be at Wednesday's 11 a.m. press conference...

2h ago

Ontario bans safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres, 5 in Toronto to close
Ontario bans safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres, 5 in Toronto to close

The Ontario government has announced new restrictions on supervised drug consumption sites, including a ban on the sites within 200 metres of schools and childcare centres, which will lead to the closure...

17h ago

'People will die': Toronto Board of Health Chair denounces plans to close supervised consumption sites
'People will die': Toronto Board of Health Chair denounces plans to close supervised consumption sites

The Toronto Board of Health denounced the province's plans to close five supervised consumption sites across the city, saying it will lead to more drug deaths and public drug use while putting a greater...

15h ago

Top Stories

'Don't panic': What to do if your car gets stuck during a flash flood
'Don't panic': What to do if your car gets stuck during a flash flood

After Mississauga was hit particularly hard by severe flooding over the weekend, local fire crews are assisting drivers by educating them on what to do if they find themselves trapped in water. Mississauga was...

3h ago

Toronto police to announce 'significant' arrests through tow truck task force
Toronto police to announce 'significant' arrests through tow truck task force

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is expected to announce significant arrests through Project Beacon, known as the tow truck task force. TPS Chief Myron Demkiw will be at Wednesday's 11 a.m. press conference...

2h ago

Ontario bans safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres, 5 in Toronto to close
Ontario bans safe consumption sites near schools and childcare centres, 5 in Toronto to close

The Ontario government has announced new restrictions on supervised drug consumption sites, including a ban on the sites within 200 metres of schools and childcare centres, which will lead to the closure...

17h ago

'People will die': Toronto Board of Health Chair denounces plans to close supervised consumption sites
'People will die': Toronto Board of Health Chair denounces plans to close supervised consumption sites

The Toronto Board of Health denounced the province's plans to close five supervised consumption sites across the city, saying it will lead to more drug deaths and public drug use while putting a greater...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Pool and beach weather returns this weekend
Pool and beach weather returns this weekend

Warm weather and sun is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend with temperatures steadily increasing. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

14h ago

2:24
What to do if your car gets stuck in a flash flood
What to do if your car gets stuck in a flash flood

After flash flooding in Mississauga last weekend, emergency crews want you to know what to do if your vehicle gets stuck in the water. Michelle Mackey reports.

14h ago

1:46
Defense making closing submissions in trial of alleged convoy organizers
Defense making closing submissions in trial of alleged convoy organizers

The trial of Freedom Convoy protest figures Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues, with the defense making its final submissions. Xiao Li reports.

14h ago

3:10
Supervised consumption sites near schools being shut down by province
Supervised consumption sites near schools being shut down by province

Five locations in Toronto within 200 metres of schools and childcare centres will need to close while $378 million will fund new Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) Hubs. Mark McAllister has the details and reaction.

15h ago

3:08
Ontario to restrict supervised consumption sites from operating near schools
Ontario to restrict supervised consumption sites from operating near schools

Changes are on the way for supervised consumption sites. The province set to announce new restrictions that would restrict them from operating within 200 meters of schools and child care centres. Caryn Ceolin explains.

22h ago

More Videos