Man wanted for allegedly uttering anti-Black slurs, pushing victim at Bathurst Station

Police are looking for a suspect involved in an alleged hate-motivated assault at Bathurst Station July 18, 2024
Police are looking for a suspect involved in an alleged hate-motivated assault at Bathurst Station July 18, 2024. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 22, 2024 1:09 pm.

Toronto police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged hate-motivated assault at Bathurst Station.

Officers were called the TTC station just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18.

It’s alleged the suspect was on board a TTC streetcar at the subway station when he began to utter anti-Black slurs toward the victim who was trying to get on the streetcar.

The suspect then allegedly pushed the male back causing him to fall. The suspect and victim were not known to each other.

Police are now looking to identify the suspect. He’s described as in his 30s, and black hair. He was wearing grey pants, a blue jacket, running shoes, sunglasses and a backpack.

This incident is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

