Ontario budget 2025 would change how speed and red-light cameras, community safety zones operate

With the unveiling of the Ontario Budget for 2025 on Thursday, the government is also planning to remove even more bike lanes than originally announced. As Alan Carter reports, the province now has its sights on lanes near the legislature.

By Nick Westoll

Posted May 15, 2025 7:02 pm.

Last Updated May 15, 2025 7:30 pm.

As part of its 2025 Ontario budget and an ongoing provincial focus on vehicular traffic in major cities like Toronto, the Ford government is looking to bring in changes to three different road safety initiatives used by municipalities.

Buried at the end of the budget document, officials briefly said they’re looking to amend the Highway Traffic Act concerning automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras and red-light cameras.

In a subsequent statement to CityNews, government staff confirmed they’re also looking at creating new authorities over community safety zones.

If approved, municipalities would be required to post more warning signage for ASE and red-light cameras. Officials said cities and towns would require public disclosure on camera locations “to improve transparency.”

Specifics on the extent of the disclosure requirements weren’t included in the statement to CityNews or the budget. However, a quick review of the City of Toronto website, for example, shows a map of camera locations.

The statement said the amendments also seek to give the Ontario government authority to limit when ASE cameras and municipalities could generate and issue infractions for “minor speeding.” Proposed speeding thresholds weren’t provided.

Officials added the changes would also give the Ontario transportation minister “more power to collect data from municipalities on their ASE and [red-light cameras.}

The other focus of the changes is on community safety zones. The zones, recognized under provincial law, are designated roads and highways where speeding fines can be doubled.

Government staff confirmed the amendments to the Highway Traffic Act would allow provincial officials to create new criteria “that municipalities must consider when designating community safety zones.” Details on the proposed limits of the zones weren’t provided.

News of the legislative changes comes at a time when the Ford government is engaged in an ongoing effort to remove bike lanes on Bloor Street West, Yonge Street, University Avenue, Queen’s Park Crescent and Avenue Road.

Critics argued that the government is interfering with municipal matters and there are safety risks to riders. However, the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario campaigned on removing bike lanes to make it easier for vehicular traffic to move in congested areas.

The push to remove the bike lanes is currently on hold after an Ontario judge issued a temporary injunction while weighing a legal claim put forward by residents and cycling advocates. The provincial government appealed the decision.

Premier Doug Ford cited the case while musing about whether judges should be elected by the public.

Top Stories

Mississauga businessman refused to pay extortionists $500K before murder: daughter

The family of a Mississauga businessman told OMNI News that he refused to pay extortionists and was callously shot to death as a result.

19m ago

Hudson’s Bay to sell name, stripes, brands to Canadian Tire for $30 million

TORONTO — Hudson's Bay is getting a second life with a new owner — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. Canadian Tire said Thursday that it will pay $30 million for intellectual property belonging to the retailer,...

42m ago

Ontario budget 2025: Tariff relief, alcohol provisions and more red ink

The Ford government tabled its 2025 budget called "A Plan to Protect Ontario," aimed at softening the blow from U.S. tariffs. It's a financial blueprint big on spending, alcohol provisions and red ink. The...

14m ago

Ontario budget 2025: Alcohol sector reforms continuing as revenues drop again

The Ford government is continuing its push to reform the province’s alcohol sector, but the 2025 Ontario budget shows money from booze is forecast to drop again due to a variety of reasons including...

15m ago

