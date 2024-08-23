Girl allegedly sexually assaulted at GO Station in Burlington, man charged: police

A man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a girl at Appleby GO Station in Burlington, police say.

On August 22 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Halton Regional Police allege that a young girl was waiting for her train when she was approached by an unknown man who groped her multiple times.

The girl was able to escape and contact police.

Officers say they located the man later that night at the Burlington GO Station on Fairview Street and placed him under arrest.

Police have charged 67-year-old Donald Rogers with one count of sexual assault.