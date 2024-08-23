Girl allegedly sexually assaulted at GO Station in Burlington, man charged: police

A GO Transit train
A GO Transit train is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 23, 2024 5:56 pm.

Last Updated August 23, 2024 6:12 pm.

A man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a girl at Appleby GO Station in Burlington, police say.

On August 22 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Halton Regional Police allege that a young girl was waiting for her train when she was approached by an unknown man who groped her multiple times.

The girl was able to escape and contact police.

Officers say they located the man later that night at the Burlington GO Station on Fairview Street and placed him under arrest.

Police have charged 67-year-old Donald Rogers with one count of sexual assault.

Top Stories

Woman targeted in attempted abduction at Vaughan Mills, police say
Woman targeted in attempted abduction at Vaughan Mills, police say

York Regional Police say they are looking for four suspects in connection with a violent attempted abduction in the parking lot of Vaughan Mills.

1h ago

'Hardest day of my life': Mother speaks out after Scarborough kidnapping
'Hardest day of my life': Mother speaks out after Scarborough kidnapping

The mother of a 22-month-old baby who was abducted in broad daylight is speaking out, calling the ordeal one of the hardest days of her life.

3h ago

Ontario transportation minister brushes aside report Hwy. 413 won't help ease GTA gridlock
Ontario transportation minister brushes aside report Hwy. 413 won't help ease GTA gridlock

The Ford government is brushing aside figures from an internal document showing the building of Highway 413 will do little to help ease gridlock in the GTA. Construction of the 52-kilometre highway,...

5h ago

Brother-in-law of man allegedly swarmed by teens says family reeling from loss
Brother-in-law of man allegedly swarmed by teens says family reeling from loss

The brother-in-law of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was attacked by a group of teen girls told an Ontario court on Friday that his entire family is reeling from the loss. Eric...

3h ago

