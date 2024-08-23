What’s behind the rise of ‘hormone imbalance’?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, are you tired? In pain? Gaining weight? Experiencing any unusual symptoms? Welcome to what seems to be this summer’s newest TikTok diagnosis from the wellness industry.

On the surface, the trend is a grift. But people really are suffering from these ailments, and are dealing with a health-care system that is either unavailable or dismissive towards them.

Alex Sujong Laughlin is the co-owner of Defector Media and co-creator of the podcast Normal Gossip. “I think that the reason this is really picking up is in part because women and marginalized people of all identities often struggle to have their health concerns met with like the appropriate amount of concern and care and attention from healthcare providers,” said Sujong Laughlin.

So, is it just a money grab? Or are there real health concerns at play here?