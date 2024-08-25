Celebration of life for Toronto anti-gun violence advocate Louis March

A celebration honouring a prominent anti-gun violence advocate. Afua Baah speaks with community members as they pay respects to Louis March while pledging to keep his mission of ending gun violence and building safe communities, alive.

By Afua Baah

Posted August 25, 2024 7:51 pm.

Last Updated August 25, 2024 7:52 pm.

From Mimico to Malvern, no matter where you live in the city you’ve likely heard the name Louis March.

March was a prominent figure in Toronto who worked tirelessly to try to end gun violence in the GTA and support youth, and on Sunday hundreds gathered at the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts to share memories and reflect on his life.

“He could debate,” said Ginelle Skerritt, chair of the Aseda Planning Group.

“I also remember those moments when we sat together and talked about the issues and the passion that we share doing community work.”

“Tiny, mighty and powerful,” added Nzinga Walker, a friend of March.

March’s son, Troy March, attended the celebration of life and spoke about his father’s legacy spanning beyond community borders.

“Someone said someone called from Kingston, and I was like how did he even hear this all the way out from Kingston? He touched so many people — not just us, not immediate people, communities, groups, people we don’t even know about,” he said.

Under the theme “In His Words,” the Aseda — which is of Akan origin and means ‘Thanksgiving’ — featured tributes from various groups that March was involved with, including the Black North Initiative, UMOVE, and the Black Youth Community Action Project.

The Sunday celebration also included drumming, singing, and a special tribute honouring March’s life as he was welcomed into the arms of cultural ancestors.

Related:

March, the founder of the Zero Gun Violence Movement (ZGVM), died last month after a brief illness. Being a fearless advocate and volunteer in the African-Canadian community for 30 years, community members said his contributions were priceless.

“It is an emotional time, and I think his impact is still to be seen,” said Skerritt.

Members of the ZGVM movement, some of whom are youths themselves, said they will continue to push their mentor’s mission forward.

“His motto and what he stood for, made me passionate in wanting to do the work with him,” said Yaa-Debbie Donkor, a ZGVM volunteer.

“Be a part of the movement and whatever type of work that you do, speak out.”

With recent crimes, including carjackings and shootings involving teenagers as young as 15 years old, advocates said the call to action cannot end now.

“Louis spoke with some of the young people, and they told him how it was easier for them to find a gun than it was for them to find a job, and that is sad,” said Walker.

“What we know is that this is intentional about people identifying the vulnerability within our community and then being able to engage those young people.”

Louis’ son said he hopes his father’s life will inspire others to push for change.

“I hope that people will realize and see his message and say you know what? time for me to step up and do some good for the city,” said Troy.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GO Transit train service resuming on Milton line, to Hamilton GO Centre after rail shutdown
GO Transit train service resuming on Milton line, to Hamilton GO Centre after rail shutdown

GO Transit officials say adjustments might be made to schedules throughout the day as train services resume on Monday.

2h ago

Suspect wanted after TTC passenger pulled off streetcar, assaulted: Toronto police
Suspect wanted after TTC passenger pulled off streetcar, assaulted: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say the incident happened onboard a streetcar travelling on Queen Street East on Aug. 7.

4h ago

1 arrested, multiple suspects sought in 2 separate shootings and assault in Hamilton
1 arrested, multiple suspects sought in 2 separate shootings and assault in Hamilton

Hamilton police say a "significant tragedy" was averted following a series of violent events on Saturday night. Police say they were on patrol at the Winona Peach Festival when a disturbance broke...

9h ago

Feds identify 56 government properties for conversion to affordable housing
Feds identify 56 government properties for conversion to affordable housing

The federal government has added 56 properties to a new public lands bank of locations that are suitable for long-term leases so developers can build housing, a move the Housing Minister says will help...

5h ago

Top Stories

GO Transit train service resuming on Milton line, to Hamilton GO Centre after rail shutdown
GO Transit train service resuming on Milton line, to Hamilton GO Centre after rail shutdown

GO Transit officials say adjustments might be made to schedules throughout the day as train services resume on Monday.

2h ago

Suspect wanted after TTC passenger pulled off streetcar, assaulted: Toronto police
Suspect wanted after TTC passenger pulled off streetcar, assaulted: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say the incident happened onboard a streetcar travelling on Queen Street East on Aug. 7.

4h ago

1 arrested, multiple suspects sought in 2 separate shootings and assault in Hamilton
1 arrested, multiple suspects sought in 2 separate shootings and assault in Hamilton

Hamilton police say a "significant tragedy" was averted following a series of violent events on Saturday night. Police say they were on patrol at the Winona Peach Festival when a disturbance broke...

9h ago

Feds identify 56 government properties for conversion to affordable housing
Feds identify 56 government properties for conversion to affordable housing

The federal government has added 56 properties to a new public lands bank of locations that are suitable for long-term leases so developers can build housing, a move the Housing Minister says will help...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:55
Motorcyclist wanted after Toronto officer struck and seriously injured, police say
Motorcyclist wanted after Toronto officer struck and seriously injured, police say

Toronto police investigators say they're searching for a motorcyclist after an officer was struck and seriously injured outside the Rogers Centre Saturday afternoon.

21h ago

2:35
Warm stretch of weather ahead with midweek showers for the GTA
Warm stretch of weather ahead with midweek showers for the GTA

Catalina Gillies has more on what you can expect for weather in the Greater Toronto Area over the next week.
2:04
Deadly flooding impacts 4.5 million people in Bangladesh and India
Deadly flooding impacts 4.5 million people in Bangladesh and India

Flooding has killed at least 36 people in Bangladesh and northeast India, while over 200,000 have been evacuated from their homes. Catalina Gillies has the details.

21h ago

3:06
Canadian government halts deportation of bisexual man to Kenya
Canadian government halts deportation of bisexual man to Kenya

After several desperate pleas to the Canadian government, a migrant to Toronto facing possible persecution in his homeland because of his sexuality has been granted a one-year temporary resident permit. Afua Baah reports.

21h ago

2:38
Stretch of hot weather extends into next week
Stretch of hot weather extends into next week

Summer's not over yet. A stretch of warm weather will stretch into next week. The details in our seven-day forecast.

More Videos