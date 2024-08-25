Celebration of life for Toronto anti-gun violence advocate Louis March

From Mimico to Malvern, no matter where you live in the city you’ve likely heard the name Louis March.

March was a prominent figure in Toronto who worked tirelessly to try to end gun violence in the GTA and support youth, and on Sunday hundreds gathered at the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts to share memories and reflect on his life.

“He could debate,” said Ginelle Skerritt, chair of the Aseda Planning Group.

“I also remember those moments when we sat together and talked about the issues and the passion that we share doing community work.”

“Tiny, mighty and powerful,” added Nzinga Walker, a friend of March.

March’s son, Troy March, attended the celebration of life and spoke about his father’s legacy spanning beyond community borders.

“Someone said someone called from Kingston, and I was like how did he even hear this all the way out from Kingston? He touched so many people — not just us, not immediate people, communities, groups, people we don’t even know about,” he said.

Under the theme “In His Words,” the Aseda — which is of Akan origin and means ‘Thanksgiving’ — featured tributes from various groups that March was involved with, including the Black North Initiative, UMOVE, and the Black Youth Community Action Project.

The Sunday celebration also included drumming, singing, and a special tribute honouring March’s life as he was welcomed into the arms of cultural ancestors.

March, the founder of the Zero Gun Violence Movement (ZGVM), died last month after a brief illness. Being a fearless advocate and volunteer in the African-Canadian community for 30 years, community members said his contributions were priceless.

“It is an emotional time, and I think his impact is still to be seen,” said Skerritt.

Members of the ZGVM movement, some of whom are youths themselves, said they will continue to push their mentor’s mission forward.

“His motto and what he stood for, made me passionate in wanting to do the work with him,” said Yaa-Debbie Donkor, a ZGVM volunteer.

“Be a part of the movement and whatever type of work that you do, speak out.”

With recent crimes, including carjackings and shootings involving teenagers as young as 15 years old, advocates said the call to action cannot end now.

“Louis spoke with some of the young people, and they told him how it was easier for them to find a gun than it was for them to find a job, and that is sad,” said Walker.

“What we know is that this is intentional about people identifying the vulnerability within our community and then being able to engage those young people.”

Louis’ son said he hopes his father’s life will inspire others to push for change.

“I hope that people will realize and see his message and say you know what? time for me to step up and do some good for the city,” said Troy.