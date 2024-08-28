THE BIG STORY PODCAST

How Canadian health officials solved a deadly year-long listeria outbreak

Silk
Silk products are shown at grocery store in Montreal, Thursday, July 18, 2024. An outbreak of listeriosis has been found in some Silk products. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes Copyrighted:

By Analysis by the Big Story Podcast

Posted August 28, 2024 7:09 am.

Last Updated August 28, 2024 7:11 am.

When you hear of a virus outbreak, you think of a sudden explosion of sickness or a cluster of people infected. What you don’t think of is a process that lasts almost a full year, featuring infections spread across the country, month by month, that are ultimately traced to different contaminated products from different brands.

But when public health finally figured out in June what was causing a listeria outbreak that has killed three and sickened more than a dozen others, it did so by finally cracking what every one of those cases had in common and tracing the infections back to an unlikely source. 

Hannah Alberga is a health reporter for the Canadian Press.

“Given that there’s that 70-day incubation period [for Listeria], they won’t declare this outbreak until early October if this continues,” said Alberga.

So, how did health officials finally trace the outbreak back to an Ontario factory that packages plant-based milk?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dead, several others injured in Toronto basement fire
Woman dead, several others injured in Toronto basement fire

One woman is dead, and others are injured, one critically, following an early-morning residential fire in Toronto's Dufferin Grove neighbourhood. Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg said crews...

45m ago

Canada begins crackdown on sales of nicotine pouches to better protect youths
Canada begins crackdown on sales of nicotine pouches to better protect youths

Health Canada is restricting the sale of nicotine pouches as of Wednesday across the country in an effort to keep them out of the hands of youths. The new restrictions ban certain flavours, limit sales...

2h ago

Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 that injured 6
Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 that injured 6

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver from Toronto has been charged following a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound portion of Highway 401 that injured six people. OPP officers were notified...

2h ago

Outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary reflects on successes, regrets and the pressing need for more funding
Outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary reflects on successes, regrets and the pressing need for more funding

TTC CEO Rick Leary will be leaving the transit agency on Aug. 30, 2024. He reflected on his tenure during an interview with CityNews Toronto.

11h ago

Top Stories

Woman dead, several others injured in Toronto basement fire
Woman dead, several others injured in Toronto basement fire

One woman is dead, and others are injured, one critically, following an early-morning residential fire in Toronto's Dufferin Grove neighbourhood. Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg said crews...

45m ago

Canada begins crackdown on sales of nicotine pouches to better protect youths
Canada begins crackdown on sales of nicotine pouches to better protect youths

Health Canada is restricting the sale of nicotine pouches as of Wednesday across the country in an effort to keep them out of the hands of youths. The new restrictions ban certain flavours, limit sales...

2h ago

Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 that injured 6
Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 that injured 6

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver from Toronto has been charged following a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound portion of Highway 401 that injured six people. OPP officers were notified...

2h ago

Outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary reflects on successes, regrets and the pressing need for more funding
Outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary reflects on successes, regrets and the pressing need for more funding

TTC CEO Rick Leary will be leaving the transit agency on Aug. 30, 2024. He reflected on his tenure during an interview with CityNews Toronto.

11h ago

Most Watched Today

3:42
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings

Carjackings have more than doubled and shootings are up 92 per cent in York Region this year. Erica Natividad with what's behind the surge and how police are tackling the issue.

14h ago

2:56
Business News: Air Canada offering flexibility ahead of potential strike
Business News: Air Canada offering flexibility ahead of potential strike

Air Canada is offering flexibility to passengers with a potential pilot strike looming. Plus, why an Oasis reunion tour could rival Taylor Swift's Eras tour, and how a new pizza box can double as a table on moving day. Ari Rabinovitch explains.

15h ago

3:08
York Regional Police say carjackings and violent crime are increasing
York Regional Police say carjackings and violent crime are increasing

York Regional Police say the area is experiencing a dramatic increase in carjackings, illegal handguns and violent crime. Erica Natividad reports.

18h ago

1:05
SpaceX crew prepares for 'risky' space mission
SpaceX crew prepares for 'risky' space mission

A SpaceX crew made up entirely of civilians is preparing for what's being described as a historic and risky space mission.

18h ago

2:35
Commercial dog walkers banned from Toronto dog park
Commercial dog walkers banned from Toronto dog park

Commercial dog walkers are set to be banned from Ramsden Park's off-leash dog area after noise and crowd complaints. Michelle Mackey has reaction from dog walkers who want the city to call off the ban.

More Videos