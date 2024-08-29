The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) will hold a press conference this morning to announce the results of a multi-jurisdictional firearms and drugs investigation.

DRPS says Project Burton has led to the arrests of more than 30 individuals, and 174 criminal charges have been laid. Investigators will speak at 10 a.m. in Whitby, Ont.

The DRPS says its officers collaborated with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Toronto Police Service (TPS), and Criminal Intelligence Services Ontario (CISO) on Project Burton.

Detective Sal Naccarato will join DRPS Police Chief Peter Moreira at the press conference.