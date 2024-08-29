Man charged after ‘hateful and anti-Islamic comments’ posted at Bloor West Village businesses

A Toronto Police Service cruiser
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted August 29, 2024 3:55 pm.

Last Updated August 29, 2024 3:57 pm.

A 42-year-old man is under arrest following a series of mischief-related offences over four months in Bloor West Village.

Police say between March 13 and June 9 of this year, someone wrote hateful and anti-Islamic comments using a marker on businesses in the area of Runnymede Road and Bloor Street West.

On August 26, Justin Parons of Toronto was arrested and charged with seven counts of mischief.

Police say the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence. If Parons is convicted, the Judge will consider hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence.

