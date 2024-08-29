What’s open and closed this Labour Day weekend in Toronto

Open and closed
An open and closed sign is seen in this undated image. Photo: Flickr. CC-BY creative commons by attribution

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 29, 2024 5:12 am.

Last Updated August 29, 2024 5:20 am.

With the days getting shorter and kids ready to return to class, it means the September Labour Day long weekend is upon us.

For those looking to get out and take advantage of the final long weekend of summer, keep in mind that some businesses will be closed or operating at reduced hours, and the TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.

Here’s a complete list of what’s open and closed on Labour Day Monday.

Attractions open on Monday:

  • Aga Khan Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Canada’s Wonderland: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Casa Loma: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • CN Tower: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Hockey Hall of Fame: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Royal Ontario Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • STACKT Market: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Toronto Zoo: Open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beer and LCBO

Select Beer Store locations will be open on Monday. Click here to locate one in your area.

LCBO locations will be closed on Monday.

Transit

The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule on Monday.

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on Labour Day.

CNE

Labour Day is the final day of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE). Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Grocery and pharmacy

Most grocery stores, including St. Lawrence Market, will be closed on Monday, but some will be open, including most Pusateri’s and Rabba Fine Foods locations. Check your local location for hours.

Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open on Monday; call ahead or check online for your location’s hours.

Malls

Monday Hours

  • Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Hillcrest Mall 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Promenade Mall 11 a.m. to 6 p.m..
  • Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • The Well: 11 .m. to 8 p.m.

Dufferin Mall, Fairview Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Sherway Gardens, Shops at Don Mills, and Yorkdale Mall will all be closed.

Other

Banks and government offices will be closed on Monday.

No mail delivery on Monday.

Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Monday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC board announces Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor will take over as acting CEO
TTC board announces Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor will take over as acting CEO

The TTC Board has announced Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor will take over as the acting CEO to replace Rick Leary. MacGregor joined the transit agency last October after being the Chief Administrative Officer...

15h ago

Teen seeks reduced sentence in Kenneth Lee case over strip searches
Teen seeks reduced sentence in Kenneth Lee case over strip searches

A teen girl who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the alleged swarming of a homeless Toronto man is seeking to have her sentence reduced after she was repeatedly made to strip naked during searches while...

8h ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death
Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death

York Regional Police (YRP) have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a man allegedly linked to the murder of a realtor from Markham whose burned remains were discovered last week in Parry...

1h ago

Cyclist injured after being struck by vehicle in Cabbagetown
Cyclist injured after being struck by vehicle in Cabbagetown

A cyclist has been injured after being struck by a vehicle in Cabbagetown. Toronto police were called to Carlton and Parliament Streets around 8:30 p.m. to reports a cyclist had been struck. The...

10h ago

Top Stories

TTC board announces Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor will take over as acting CEO
TTC board announces Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor will take over as acting CEO

The TTC Board has announced Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor will take over as the acting CEO to replace Rick Leary. MacGregor joined the transit agency last October after being the Chief Administrative Officer...

15h ago

Teen seeks reduced sentence in Kenneth Lee case over strip searches
Teen seeks reduced sentence in Kenneth Lee case over strip searches

A teen girl who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the alleged swarming of a homeless Toronto man is seeking to have her sentence reduced after she was repeatedly made to strip naked during searches while...

8h ago

Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death
Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death

York Regional Police (YRP) have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a man allegedly linked to the murder of a realtor from Markham whose burned remains were discovered last week in Parry...

1h ago

Cyclist injured after being struck by vehicle in Cabbagetown
Cyclist injured after being struck by vehicle in Cabbagetown

A cyclist has been injured after being struck by a vehicle in Cabbagetown. Toronto police were called to Carlton and Parliament Streets around 8:30 p.m. to reports a cyclist had been struck. The...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
One woman dead after fire in basement of a Toronto home
One woman dead after fire in basement of a Toronto home

A fire in the basement of a home in Toronto’s west end has left one woman dead and several others injured. Afua Baah has the details as investigators try to determine whether the fire was set intentionally.

15h ago

2:08
Woman dead, others injured in Toronto house fire
Woman dead, others injured in Toronto house fire

A woman is dead, and a man is fighting for his life in hospital following a fire that broke out in the basement of a two-storey home in Toronto's Dufferin Grove neighbourhood.
4:59
CityNews Toronto speaks one-on-one with outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary
CityNews Toronto speaks one-on-one with outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary

As Rick Leary prepares to step down as CEO of the TTC, he spoke one-on-one with CityNews about his tenure, successes and regrets while in the top job. Nick Westoll reports.

2:07
Ontario teen falls to death off cliff at Lynn Canyon Park
Ontario teen falls to death off cliff at Lynn Canyon Park

Fire crews say a 17-year-old boy from Ontario died after falling off a cliff at Lynn Canyon Park in North Vancouver on Sunday. Monika Gul reports that the incident has renewed safety reminders for the area.

3:42
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings

Carjackings have more than doubled and shootings are up 92 per cent in York Region this year. Erica Natividad with what's behind the surge and how police are tackling the issue.

More Videos