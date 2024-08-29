What’s open and closed this Labour Day weekend in Toronto

With the days getting shorter and kids ready to return to class, it means the September Labour Day long weekend is upon us.

For those looking to get out and take advantage of the final long weekend of summer, keep in mind that some businesses will be closed or operating at reduced hours, and the TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.

Here’s a complete list of what’s open and closed on Labour Day Monday.

Attractions open on Monday:

Aga Khan Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Canada’s Wonderland: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Casa Loma: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CN Tower: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Hockey Hall of Fame: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

STACKT Market: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Toronto Zoo: Open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beer and LCBO

Select Beer Store locations will be open on Monday. Click here to locate one in your area.

LCBO locations will be closed on Monday.

Transit

The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule on Monday.

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on Labour Day.

CNE

Labour Day is the final day of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE). Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Grocery and pharmacy

Most grocery stores, including St. Lawrence Market, will be closed on Monday, but some will be open, including most Pusateri’s and Rabba Fine Foods locations. Check your local location for hours.

Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open on Monday; call ahead or check online for your location’s hours.

Malls

Monday Hours

Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hillcrest Mall 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Promenade Mall 11 a.m. to 6 p.m..

Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Well: 11 .m. to 8 p.m.

Dufferin Mall, Fairview Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Sherway Gardens, Shops at Don Mills, and Yorkdale Mall will all be closed.

Other

Banks and government offices will be closed on Monday.

No mail delivery on Monday.

Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Monday.