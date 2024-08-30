Statistics Canada to release second quarter GDP report today

Statistics Canada is set to release its gross domestic product report for the second quarter this morning. Commuters walk downtown near Union Station, in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

By The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release its gross domestic product report for the second quarter this morning.

RBC says it expects the economy grew at an annualized rate of 1.4 per cent in Q2.

That’s below Statistics Canada’s preliminary estimate of two per cent.

RBC says it expects the report to show the economy continuing to weaken on a per-capita basis, given strong population growth.

The GDP reading comes ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate announcement on Wednesday.

Economists are widely expecting the central bank to lower its policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.25 per cent.

What's open and closed this Labour Day weekend in Toronto
What's open and closed this Labour Day weekend in Toronto

With the days getting shorter and kids ready to return to class, it means the September Labour Day long weekend is upon us. For those looking to get out and take advantage of the final long weekend...

19h ago

Man fatally shot in Brampton, homicide unit investigating
Man fatally shot in Brampton, homicide unit investigating

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found fatally shot in Brampton. PRP officers were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the Saint Tropez Court and Millstone...

30m ago

NHL winger Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew killed in accident
NHL winger Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew killed in accident

Columbus Blue Jackets winger Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed in what the team called an "unimaginable tragedy." Johnny Gaudreau was 31 years old. His brother Matthew was 29. "The...

0m ago

Etobicoke convenience store liquor licence suspended for selling booze before new rules take effect
Etobicoke convenience store liquor licence suspended for selling booze before new rules take effect

An Etobicoke convenience store has had its license suspended for allegedly selling booze a week before the new rules come into effect. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) says it conducted...

14h ago

