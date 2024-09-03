The Labour Day long weekend has ended as students return to school marking the unofficial end to summer, but you wouldn’t tell based on the weather in store for the next few days, at least.

Much of southern Ontario, including Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), woke up to sunny skies on Tuesday as parents prepped their children for class. The city’s forecast is promising, with a daytime high of 23 C and clear skies.

That stretch will continue for the next few days, with Wednesday (clear conditions with a daytime high of 24 C, though it will feel more like 27 with the humidex) looking particularly stunning weather-wise. Toronto will experience much of the same on Thursday as we look ahead to sunny skies and a forecasted daytime high of 24 C, feeling more like 27.

It will feel cooler in the evening and overnight, as temperatures are expected to drop to 11 C on Tuesday and 14 C on Wednesday. Thursday’s overnight in Toronto will be a tad warmer, coming in at 18 C.

Similar, summer-like conditions will be felt in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Burlington and Hamilton from Tuesday through Thursday.

Extended forecast less promising

While Friday’s daytime forecast looks decent with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 25 C, rain is expected to move in time for the weekend.

Though subject to change, Saturday looks like a cool fall-like day, with rain and a daytime high of 18 C.

We’re looking ahead to Sunday, and though less rain is forecasted, it will be cool once again, with a daytime high of 16 C in Toronto and the risk of showers.

There is still time to soak up a stretch of summer-like temperatures before the first day of fall arrives on Sept. 22.

