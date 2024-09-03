First week of school coincides with stunning stretch of weather in Toronto, GTA

Carl Lam has your back-to-school weather forecast.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 3, 2024 10:14 am.

Last Updated September 3, 2024 11:04 am.

The Labour Day long weekend has ended as students return to school marking the unofficial end to summer, but you wouldn’t tell based on the weather in store for the next few days, at least.

Much of southern Ontario, including Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), woke up to sunny skies on Tuesday as parents prepped their children for class. The city’s forecast is promising, with a daytime high of 23 C and clear skies.

That stretch will continue for the next few days, with Wednesday (clear conditions with a daytime high of 24 C, though it will feel more like 27 with the humidex) looking particularly stunning weather-wise. Toronto will experience much of the same on Thursday as we look ahead to sunny skies and a forecasted daytime high of 24 C, feeling more like 27.

It will feel cooler in the evening and overnight, as temperatures are expected to drop to 11 C on Tuesday and 14 C on Wednesday. Thursday’s overnight in Toronto will be a tad warmer, coming in at 18 C.

Similar, summer-like conditions will be felt in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Burlington and Hamilton from Tuesday through Thursday.

Extended forecast less promising

While Friday’s daytime forecast looks decent with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 25 C, rain is expected to move in time for the weekend.

Though subject to change, Saturday looks like a cool fall-like day, with rain and a daytime high of 18 C.

We’re looking ahead to Sunday, and though less rain is forecasted, it will be cool once again, with a daytime high of 16 C in Toronto and the risk of showers.

There is still time to soak up a stretch of summer-like temperatures before the first day of fall arrives on Sept. 22.

For details on your extended forecast and to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee, click here.

Top Stories

Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience stores with alcohol sales starting this week
Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience stores with alcohol sales starting this week

Starting Thursday, licensed convenience stores in the province can sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages. It coincides with students heading back to the classroom, and the Ontario Secondary...

1h ago

'Like being in prison': Via Rail passenger says people stranded without food, water
'Like being in prison': Via Rail passenger says people stranded without food, water

A tourist visiting Canada is questioning the safety of Via Rail after he says his phone was snatched from him by an employee when he was documenting a train delay that left passengers stranded as they...

6h ago

Swimmer pronounced dead after being pulled from Lake Ontario
Swimmer pronounced dead after being pulled from Lake Ontario

A man in his 20s has died after being pulled from the water in Lake Ontario. Emergency crews conducted a marine search near Bluffer’s Park Beach in Scarborough just after 4 p.m. on Monday. Police...

1h ago

One man dead after shooting in North York: police
One man dead after shooting in North York: police

Toronto police say one man has been killed during a shooting in North York. Officers say they were called to the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive just after 7:45 p.m. on Monday. A man...

12h ago

