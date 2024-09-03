PWHL Toronto moving to Coca-Cola Coliseum next season

After a very successful first season that included a sell-out game at Scotiabank Arena, PWHL Toronto is moving venues.

The women’s hockey team will now be playing at the 8,700-seat Coca-Cola Coliseum, an upgrade from the Mattamy Athletic Centre which seats about 2,600.

Opened in 1921, the Coca-Cola Coliseum is also home to the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies.

The team played at the Coliseum during the 2024 PWHL playoffs and sold out a trio of games, averaging more than 8,500 fans.

PWHL Toronto also played Scotiabank Arena last season, setting a league and women’s hockey attendance record with a sellout crowd of 19,285. The record was broken a few months later at Montreal’s Bell Centre with a crowd of 21,105.

“Our incredible fans sold out this historic venue during our playoff games last season and now we can’t wait to see and hear their infectious excitement again when we hit the ice for the 2024-2025 season,” said Gina Kingsbury, General Manager of PWHL Toronto.

“As operators of Coca-Cola Coliseum, and on behalf of the City of Toronto who own the facility, MLSE is very pleased to be able to help PWHL Toronto build on the success of their inaugural season with this move to this energetic and historic venue,” said Nick Eaves, Chief Operating Officer at MLSE.

The 2024-2025 season will feature 30 games per team including some neutral site games.

Information for season tickets is expected to be released soon and those who were 2024 season ticket members will have priority access.

Eventually, the Coliseum will also play host to Toronto’s new WNBA team, set to start playing 2026.