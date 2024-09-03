PWHL Toronto moving to Coca-Cola Coliseum next season

Toronto's Jesse Compher (18) scores against Minnesota during third period PWHL playoff hockey action in Toronto, on Friday, May 10, 2024.
Toronto's Jesse Compher (18) scores against Minnesota during third period PWHL playoff hockey action in Toronto, on Friday, May 10, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 3, 2024 3:49 pm.

After a very successful first season that included a sell-out game at Scotiabank Arena, PWHL Toronto is moving venues.

The women’s hockey team will now be playing at the 8,700-seat Coca-Cola Coliseum, an upgrade from the Mattamy Athletic Centre which seats about 2,600.

Opened in 1921, the Coca-Cola Coliseum is also home to the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies.

The team played at the Coliseum during the 2024 PWHL playoffs and sold out a trio of games, averaging more than 8,500 fans.

Related:

PWHL Toronto also played Scotiabank Arena last season, setting a league and women’s hockey attendance record with a sellout crowd of 19,285. The record was broken a few months later at Montreal’s Bell Centre with a crowd of 21,105.

“Our incredible fans sold out this historic venue during our playoff games last season and now we can’t wait to see and hear their infectious excitement again when we hit the ice for the 2024-2025 season,” said Gina Kingsbury, General Manager of PWHL Toronto.

“As operators of Coca-Cola Coliseum, and on behalf of the City of Toronto who own the facility, MLSE is very pleased to be able to help PWHL Toronto build on the success of their inaugural season with this move to this energetic and historic venue,” said Nick Eaves, Chief Operating Officer at MLSE.

The 2024-2025 season will feature 30 games per team including some neutral site games.

Information for season tickets is expected to be released soon and those who were 2024 season ticket members will have priority access.

Eventually, the Coliseum will also play host to Toronto’s new WNBA team, set to start playing 2026.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide
Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide

A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Labour Day in North York. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey...

updated

3h ago

4,100 Ontario convenience stores now licensed to sell alcohol starting Thursday
4,100 Ontario convenience stores now licensed to sell alcohol starting Thursday

More than 4,100 Ontario convenience stores now have the nessary licence to sell alcohol starting at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, 680 NewsRadio has learned. When accounting for existing alcohol retail sites...

2h ago

Suspect charged with first-degree murder in death of man in Brampton identified
Suspect charged with first-degree murder in death of man in Brampton identified

The suspect charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man in Brampton has been identified. Peel Regional Police were called to a home on Millstone Drive near Chinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue...

53m ago

Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience stores with alcohol sales starting this week
Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience stores with alcohol sales starting this week

Starting Thursday, licensed convenience stores in the province can sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages. It coincides with students heading back to the classroom, and the Ontario Secondary...

7h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide
Boy, 15, identified as victim in North York shooting homicide

A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Labour Day in North York. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey...

updated

3h ago

4,100 Ontario convenience stores now licensed to sell alcohol starting Thursday
4,100 Ontario convenience stores now licensed to sell alcohol starting Thursday

More than 4,100 Ontario convenience stores now have the nessary licence to sell alcohol starting at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, 680 NewsRadio has learned. When accounting for existing alcohol retail sites...

2h ago

Suspect charged with first-degree murder in death of man in Brampton identified
Suspect charged with first-degree murder in death of man in Brampton identified

The suspect charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man in Brampton has been identified. Peel Regional Police were called to a home on Millstone Drive near Chinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue...

53m ago

Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience stores with alcohol sales starting this week
Concerns raised over schools' proximity to convenience stores with alcohol sales starting this week

Starting Thursday, licensed convenience stores in the province can sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages. It coincides with students heading back to the classroom, and the Ontario Secondary...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
15-year-old boy shot and killed in North York
15-year-old boy shot and killed in North York

It was another violent weekend in the city. Toronto police are now investigating three separate fatal shootings. Shauna Hunt is tracking the latest on a shooting investigation last night in North York.  

4h ago

2:15
Are licensed convenience stores too close to schools?
Are licensed convenience stores too close to schools?

A teachers' union and residents have concerns over the proximity of licensed convenience stores to schools, as kids get ready to head back to the classroom. Michelle Mackey reports. 

2h ago

2:45
Thousands come out for the last day of the CNE
Thousands come out for the last day of the CNE

Despite weather obstacles, organizers say it was a banner year for the CNE. However as Catalina Gillies explains, there are also concerns on the CNE’s future with the cities proposed developments.

22h ago

2:57
509 Harbourfront streetcar to be replaced with buses
509 Harbourfront streetcar to be replaced with buses

Another downtown streetcar is being replaced with buses for the foreseeable future. Afua Baah speaks with commuters who are getting ready to adjust to service changes on the 509 Harbourfront.

22h ago

2:36
New school cell phone rules come into effect tomorrow
New school cell phone rules come into effect tomorrow

A new school year brings new school rules on cell phone use in the classroom. Erica Natividad with the details and the concerns from teachers.

23h ago

More Videos