Montreal breaks all-time women’s hockey attendance record

Hockey fans packed Montreal’s Bell Centre Saturday afternoon, setting a new attendance record for women’s hockey around the world.

The crowd of 21,105 watched PWHL Montreal twice come back from a goal down before losing 3-2 to Toronto in overtime.

PWHL Toronto clinched a playoff spot in the inaugural season of the six-team league. Toronto has now won all five encounters between the two teams this season.

The previous record of 19,285 was set two months ago at Scotiabank Arena, on Feb. 16, in the “Battle on Bay Street” — again between Toronto and Montreal.

Young hockey fans show their excitement outside the Bell Centre for the PWHL clash between Montreal and Toronto April 20, 2024. (Pamela Pagano, CityNews)

The grandeur of Saturday’s record-setting sporting event was not lost on the fans in attendance.

“It’s been a long way to have a league like this, to have so many fans come to see your game, that’s so awesome. I’m so proud of them,” Sophie Chabot told CityNews.

“It inspires me a lot because I look at the next generation of young girls who want to play hockey and they don’t know what the next level is,” added Anika Jess. “And they can look at all these role models from PWHL Toronto and Montreal and across the league and think that one day that could be them on the ice.”

Drummers provide entertainment outside the Bell Centre for the PWHL clash between Montreal and Toronto April 20, 2024. (Pamela Pagano, CityNews)

Some came from out of town for the occasion.

“We flew in from Newfoundland just for this game so my daughter could come watch some of her role models play hockey,” Casandra Fudge said. “This is her first pro hockey game and we are so fortunate to see them play. We are so excited.”

Sara Gonneau, who plays hockey in Ontario, attended the game with her mother — supporting different teams.

“I really like Montreal and so I love coming out here to watch them play,” said Gonneau, in Montreal’s red and white.

“I’m so excited. We got to see them at Scotiabank Arena, so I’m happy to see them here too.”

Sarah Gonneau (left) and her mom seen outside the Bell Centre for the clash between PWHL Montreal and Toronto April 20, 2024. (Johanie Bouffard, CityNews)

Third-place Montreal failed to secure a playoff spot but gets another shot on Wednesday against New York.

Despite the overtime defeat, young hockey fans shared how inspired they have been this season watching women play professional hockey.

“I like watching girls play and I want to play like them when I’m older,” Lily Kazamias told CityNews.

“I want to be a PWHL Montreal player when I grow up,” added Jennifer Neil.

The PWHL is in the home stretch of its inaugural season. Post-season play begins early May, with the league’s top four teams vying to hoist the first-ever Walter Cup.

Montreal fell behind 1-0 midway through the first period, with Toronto captain Blayre Turnbull finding the back of the net at 9:43.

The home team responded before the buzzer. Sarah Bujold evened the score at 1-1 with 19 seconds left in the first.

Toronto started off the second period the way Montreal finished the opening frame. Sarah Nurse’s goal after 40 seconds stood, following a lengthy video review , to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.

Erin Ambrose tied the game again for Montreal, her fourth of the season, on the power play, with 26 seconds left in the second.