Montreal breaks all-time women’s hockey attendance record

Fans fill the Bell Centre to watch PWHL Montreal play Toronto and set an attendance record in the process, on April 20, 2024. (Pamela Pagano, CityNews)

By Kelsey Patterson, Pamela Pagano

Posted April 20, 2024 1:00 pm.

Last Updated April 20, 2024 4:32 pm.

Hockey fans packed Montreal’s Bell Centre Saturday afternoon, setting a new attendance record for women’s hockey around the world.

The crowd of 21,105 watched PWHL Montreal twice come back from a goal down before losing 3-2 to Toronto in overtime.

PWHL Toronto clinched a playoff spot in the inaugural season of the six-team league. Toronto has now won all five encounters between the two teams this season.

The previous record of 19,285 was set two months ago at Scotiabank Arena, on Feb. 16, in the “Battle on Bay Street” — again between Toronto and Montreal.

Young hockey fans show their excitement outside the Bell Centre for the PWHL clash between Montreal and Toronto April 20, 2024. (Pamela Pagano, CityNews)

The grandeur of Saturday’s record-setting sporting event was not lost on the fans in attendance.

“It’s been a long way to have a league like this, to have so many fans come to see your game, that’s so awesome. I’m so proud of them,” Sophie Chabot told CityNews.

“It inspires me a lot because I look at the next generation of young girls who want to play hockey and they don’t know what the next level is,” added Anika Jess. “And they can look at all these role models from PWHL Toronto and Montreal and across the league and think that one day that could be them on the ice.”

Drummers provide entertainment outside the Bell Centre for the PWHL clash between Montreal and Toronto April 20, 2024. (Pamela Pagano, CityNews)

Some came from out of town for the occasion.

“We flew in from Newfoundland just for this game so my daughter could come watch some of her role models play hockey,” Casandra Fudge said. “This is her first pro hockey game and we are so fortunate to see them play. We are so excited.”

Sara Gonneau, who plays hockey in Ontario, attended the game with her mother — supporting different teams.

“I really like Montreal and so I love coming out here to watch them play,” said Gonneau, in Montreal’s red and white.

“I’m so excited. We got to see them at Scotiabank Arena, so I’m happy to see them here too.”

Sarah Gonneau (left) and her mom seen outside the Bell Centre for the clash between PWHL Montreal and Toronto April 20, 2024. (Johanie Bouffard, CityNews)

Third-place Montreal failed to secure a playoff spot but gets another shot on Wednesday against New York.

Despite the overtime defeat, young hockey fans shared how inspired they have been this season watching women play professional hockey.

“I like watching girls play and I want to play like them when I’m older,” Lily Kazamias told CityNews.

“I want to be a PWHL Montreal player when I grow up,” added Jennifer Neil.

The PWHL is in the home stretch of its inaugural season. Post-season play begins early May, with the league’s top four teams vying to hoist the first-ever Walter Cup.

Open Gallery 6 items

Montreal fell behind 1-0 midway through the first period, with Toronto captain Blayre Turnbull finding the back of the net at 9:43.

The home team responded before the buzzer. Sarah Bujold evened the score at 1-1 with 19 seconds left in the first.

Toronto started off the second period the way Montreal finished the opening frame. Sarah Nurse’s goal after 40 seconds stood, following a lengthy video review , to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.

Erin Ambrose tied the game again for Montreal, her fourth of the season, on the power play, with 26 seconds left in the second.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton man found guilty in death of woman in 2020 house fire
Brampton man found guilty in death of woman in 2020 house fire

A 33-year-old man has been found guilty of first-degree murder of his mother-in-law in a December 2020 house fire in Brampton. Helder Vertentes-Arruda was also found guilty of one charge of attempted...

3h ago

$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto
$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto

Someone in Toronto is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million. A single winning ticket sold to an individual or group in Toronto has the winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot: 06,...

5h ago

Tim Hortons says proposed Roll Up the Rim class action suit has no merit
Tim Hortons says proposed Roll Up the Rim class action suit has no merit

Tim Hortons says there's no merit to a proposed class action lawsuit regarding emails it sent out in error to participants in its popular Roll Up the Rim promotion. LPC Avocat Inc. has launched a proposed...

4h ago

Police investigating vandalism at Toronto synagogue
Police investigating vandalism at Toronto synagogue

Toronto police are investigating after a synagogue in North York was vandalized on Friday. Police received a call at 3:52 a.m. on Friday morning for a break-and-enter at the Kehillat Shaarei Torah Synagogue...

47m ago

Top Stories

Brampton man found guilty in death of woman in 2020 house fire
Brampton man found guilty in death of woman in 2020 house fire

A 33-year-old man has been found guilty of first-degree murder of his mother-in-law in a December 2020 house fire in Brampton. Helder Vertentes-Arruda was also found guilty of one charge of attempted...

3h ago

$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto
$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto

Someone in Toronto is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million. A single winning ticket sold to an individual or group in Toronto has the winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot: 06,...

5h ago

Tim Hortons says proposed Roll Up the Rim class action suit has no merit
Tim Hortons says proposed Roll Up the Rim class action suit has no merit

Tim Hortons says there's no merit to a proposed class action lawsuit regarding emails it sent out in error to participants in its popular Roll Up the Rim promotion. LPC Avocat Inc. has launched a proposed...

4h ago

Police investigating vandalism at Toronto synagogue
Police investigating vandalism at Toronto synagogue

Toronto police are investigating after a synagogue in North York was vandalized on Friday. Police received a call at 3:52 a.m. on Friday morning for a break-and-enter at the Kehillat Shaarei Torah Synagogue...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera
Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera

York Regional Police have apprehended three suspects allegedly involved in violent carjackings around the GTA, with the dramatic takedown being caught on camera. Shauna Hunt with how the suspects' getaway vehicle helped lead to their arrest.

22h ago

2:24
Judge had concerns over Crown's theory in trial of man accused of killing Toronto officer
Judge had concerns over Crown's theory in trial of man accused of killing Toronto officer

In the absence of the jury, the judge in the trial of the man accused of killing a Toronto police officer raised concerns about the Crown's changing theory of the case. Erica Natividad explains.

23h ago

2:18
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation

There are new concerns there may not be enough GO train operators to meet service increases announced by the Ford government earlier this week. Tina Yazdani reports.

23h ago

2:03
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region

York Regional Police releasing video of an attempted carjacking in. The video shows the suspects fighting with a driver. Later, the suspects were arrested.

2:15
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer

The fate of Umar Zameer is now in the hands of the jury. Erica Natividad was in court while Justice Anne Molloy explained the four possible verdicts.
More Videos