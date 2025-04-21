‘Serious breach’: GTA poll worker reassigned after allegedly trying to influence voters

An Elections Canada poll worker in the Greater Toronto Area has been reassigned to an administrative position after multiple complaints they allegedly tried to influence voters.

Officials took action on Monday after reports surfaced about a poll worker at Teston Village Public School in the King-Vaughan riding who was allegedly trying to influence voters to cast a ballot for the Conservative Candidate Anna Roberts.

“We always take allegations of partisanship seriously,” a spokesperson for Elections Canada told CityNews. “When allegations are raised, we look into them. The worker in question will not be present at any EC office or polling place. The integrity of the electoral process, and the perception of its integrity, are our priority.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have also referred the file to the Commissioner of Canada Elections, which is the office responsible for ensuring compliance with the Canada Elections Act and investigating potential contraventions,” the non-partisan agency added.

Mubarak Ahmed, the Liberal candidate in the riding, wrote to Elections Canada on Saturday where he raised concerns about a “serious breach of non-partisanship” at the advance polling location.

“According to multiple eyewitness accounts, an employee of Elections Canada was actively and overtly encouraging voters to support the Conservative candidate. Alarmingly, this was done not only in English but particularly and persistently in Urdu, targeting a specific linguistic and cultural community within our riding,” Ahmed wrote in the letter obtained by CityNews.

“We are shocked, deeply disturbed, and disappointed by this serious breach of conduct,” he added.

Elections Canada says the worker will no longer have contact with voters.