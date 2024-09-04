Driver seriously injured in rollover crash involving dump truck in Uxbridge

A 24-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck in Uxbridge.

Officers with Durham Regional Police Service were called to Regional Road 47 near Paisley Lane just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a black Honda CRV was travelling east on the regional road when it crossed the centre line and struck a dump truck that was heading west, causing the Honda to roll over.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre in serious condition. His injuries are not deemed life-threatening.

The dump truck driver was not injured and remained at the scene following the crash.

Police continue to probe the cause of the crash.