Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington’s death, with new music

FILE - Chester Bennington, left, performs during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J., on May 16, 2015. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted September 5, 2024 6:01 pm.

Last Updated September 5, 2024 6:27 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Linkin Park is back with a new lineup and debuting their first new music since the 2017 death of lead singer Chester Bennington.

On Thursday, the band kicked off a livestream showcasing new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, who join returning members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix and Joe Hahn. Shinoda and Armstrong will share vocal duties. The new lineup dropped a single, “The Emptiness Machine,” and announced a new album, “From Zero.” It releases Nov. 15.

The rock-rap band was one of the most commercially successful acts of the 2000s, aided by Bennington’s vocals. At 41, he died by suicide shortly after the release of the group’s last album, “One More Light.” In the years since, Linkin Park has dropped a number of re-releases, including 20th anniversary editions of “Hybrid Theory,” “Meteora” and, this year, the career-spanning greatest hits collection, “Papercuts.”

“Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking,” Shinoda said in a statement announcing the upcoming release.

Armstrong comes from alt-rock band Dead Sara and Brittain is a songwriter and producer who has worked with Papa Roach, One OK Rock and All Time Low, among others. He replaces original drummer Rob Bourdon, who “has decided to step away,” a band representative told The Associated Press.

“The more we worked with Emily and Colin, the more we enjoyed their world-class talents, their company, and the things we created,” Shinoda said. “We feel really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energized new music we’ve made together. We’re weaving together the sonic touchpoints we’ve been known for and still exploring new ones.”

The band also announced the “From Zero World Tour,” featuring five arena shows in Los Angeles; New York; Hamburg, Germany; London and Seoul this month, and a sixth in November in Bogotá, Colombia.

“From Zero” tracklist:

1. From Zero (Intro)

2. The Emptiness Machine

3. Cut The Bridge

4. Heavy Is The Crown

5. Over Each Other

6. Casualty

7. Overflow

8. Two Faced

9. Stained

10. IGYEIH

11. Good Things Go

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Thick black smoke spotted at the scene of a commercial fire in Mississauga
Thick black smoke spotted at the scene of a commercial fire in Mississauga

Emergency crews are responding to a commercial fire in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police say they have received reports about lots of thick black smoke near Torbram Road and Derry Road just before 5:30...

breaking

41m ago

Man, 21, charged with murder in shooting death of man outside North York apartment
Man, 21, charged with murder in shooting death of man outside North York apartment

A 21-year-old man is under arrest in connection to two shootings in Toronto, one of them fatal. Toronto police say Brandon Turner is facing a first-degree murder charge after 23-year-old Marsell Bryan...

4h ago

'Transit' app now providing real-time TTC detour data as part of pilot project
'Transit' app now providing real-time TTC detour data as part of pilot project

The TTC has entered into a one-year,$50,000 agreement with the developers of the Transit app. Detour data will be fed to the TTC's website.

1h ago

Tragically Hip fans belt out band's classics en masse as TIFF gets underway
Tragically Hip fans belt out band's classics en masse as TIFF gets underway

Hundreds of moviegoers and Tragically Hip fans gathered to sing their hearts out on the streets of Toronto as Canada's beloved rockers marked the premiere of a new career-spanning docuseries. "The Tragically...

15m ago

Top Stories

Thick black smoke spotted at the scene of a commercial fire in Mississauga
Thick black smoke spotted at the scene of a commercial fire in Mississauga

Emergency crews are responding to a commercial fire in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police say they have received reports about lots of thick black smoke near Torbram Road and Derry Road just before 5:30...

breaking

41m ago

Man, 21, charged with murder in shooting death of man outside North York apartment
Man, 21, charged with murder in shooting death of man outside North York apartment

A 21-year-old man is under arrest in connection to two shootings in Toronto, one of them fatal. Toronto police say Brandon Turner is facing a first-degree murder charge after 23-year-old Marsell Bryan...

4h ago

'Transit' app now providing real-time TTC detour data as part of pilot project
'Transit' app now providing real-time TTC detour data as part of pilot project

The TTC has entered into a one-year,$50,000 agreement with the developers of the Transit app. Detour data will be fed to the TTC's website.

1h ago

Tragically Hip fans belt out band's classics en masse as TIFF gets underway
Tragically Hip fans belt out band's classics en masse as TIFF gets underway

Hundreds of moviegoers and Tragically Hip fans gathered to sing their hearts out on the streets of Toronto as Canada's beloved rockers marked the premiere of a new career-spanning docuseries. "The Tragically...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

0:44
WATCH: Markham home invasion caught on camera, suspects sought
WATCH: Markham home invasion caught on camera, suspects sought

Police are searching for multiple suspects who were caught on camera during an armed home invasion in Markham. Surveillance video shows four suspects forcing their way into the home, where investigators say they demanded money.

8h ago

1:25
Riding to honour 154 fallen firefighters
Riding to honour 154 fallen firefighters

A group of cyclists is riding across the province to ensure the families of Ontario firefighters have support. Today they stopped in Toronto as they raise money, and to honour the loved-ones and colleagues they lost.
2:37
Educators, students adjust to the cultural shift of a cellphone ban
Educators, students adjust to the cultural shift of a cellphone ban

The classroom cellphone ban is underway in Ontario and some educators say it may take time before students, staff and parents adjust to this new technological reality. Afua Baah has the details.

1:46
4 killed in Georgia school shooting
4 killed in Georgia school shooting

At least four people are dead after a shooting inside a Georgia high school. Ivan Rodriguez with what we're learning about the teenaged suspect.
2:35
City of Toronto seeks public input on renovictions bylaw
City of Toronto seeks public input on renovictions bylaw

The process to get a renovictions bylaw on the books for Toronto is moving forward, with the city asking for the public's feedback as it formulates the legislation. Dilshad Burman reports.
More Videos