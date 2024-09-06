Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick dies suddenly

Newly elected Grand Chief Cathy Merrick of Pimicikamak Cree Nation. (Photo Credit: Twitter/ @AMCMBChiefs)

By CityNews Staff

Posted September 6, 2024 4:42 pm.

Last Updated September 6, 2024 5:50 pm.

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief, Cathy Merrick, has died suddenly.

Merrick collapsed outside of the Winnipeg Law Courts building Friday morning while speaking with reporters about the not guilty verdict of a corrections officer in the death of a First Nations man.

“Safety, justice and equity for First Nation people under the law,” she said. “We demand immediate accountability and concrete actions to overhaul the justice system.”

Merrick was the former chief of Pimicikamak Cree Nation before becoming the first woman to lead the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs in its 35-year history. She was re-elected to a second term last month.

Manitoba Premier, Wab Kinew, released a statement which read, “Lisa and I have known Cathy for years – as a grand chief, First Nations leader, sundancer and kookum. She was the first woman to be elected as grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs – something that made so many Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in our province proud.”

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew at a press conference in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.  (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim)

“She approached her work with joy, compassion, thoughtfulness and a spirituality that was grounded in the belief that we are all equal in the eyes of the Creator and that we all deserve to live a good life,” he said.

“I will miss her wise counsel, her drive to get things done and most of all – her hugs. No matter how challenging or difficult any political conversation was, Cathy Merrick always greeted you and said farewell by hugging you.”

Kinew announced flags outside the Legislative Building have been lowered to half-mast in recognition of the Grand Chief.

Winnipeg mayor Scott Gillingham also provided a statement after the news of Merrick’s death.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Grand Chief Cathy Merrick,” said Gillingham. “Over the past two years, I had the privilege of working closely with Chief Merrick and always valued her wisdom and the heartfelt conversations we shared. She was not just a colleague but a friend.

“Her leadership, strength, and compassion touched many lives, and I know she will be deeply missed by her family, friends, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, and Indigenous communities across the country.

“On behalf of the City of Winnipeg, I extend our heartfelt condolences to all who are mourning this profound loss.”

-With files from Joanne Roberts

Canadian resident arrested over alleged New York terror plot
Canadian resident arrested over alleged New York terror plot

U.S. authorities say a Canadian resident has been arrested in Quebec over an alleged Islamic State terror plot to kill Jewish people in New York. The U.S. Department of Justice says Pakistani national...

breaking

15m ago

Greg Percy named TTC interim CEO
Greg Percy named TTC interim CEO

Veteran railway executive Greg Percy has been appointed the interim CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission. Percy, who has worked in the North American transportation industry for almost four decades,...

1h ago

Police arrest 19-year-old in Vaughan Mills attempted kidnapping
Police arrest 19-year-old in Vaughan Mills attempted kidnapping

Police have made one arrest in a brazen attempted kidnapping in the parking lot of Vaughan Mills two weeks ago. York Region police say around noon on August 23 four individuals in black hoodies, one...

4h ago

Major construction project wraps up on King Street in Liberty Village
Major construction project wraps up on King Street in Liberty Village

It’s been a thorn in the side of drivers through Liberty Village for months, but the City of Toronto says major construction on King Street between Dufferin and Shaw Streets is now complete weeks ahead...

1h ago

2:01
Night one of TIFF 2024
Night one of TIFF 2024

The first night of TIFF saw the return of Ben Stiler to the screen after a 6 year hiatus. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

19h ago

2:01
Road closures in effect to accommodate TIFF festivities
Road closures in effect to accommodate TIFF festivities

With the Toronto International Film Festival back in town, drivers are in for a number of road closures. Jazan Grewal with more on how to get around.

19h ago

0:42
Crews battle commercial fire in Mississauga
Crews battle commercial fire in Mississauga

Emergency crews are responding to a commercial fire in Mississauga. Kyle Hocking has the details.

23h ago

2:17
NDP's Jagmeet Singh explains why he broke support deal with Liberals
NDP's Jagmeet Singh explains why he broke support deal with Liberals

A day after pulling out of the confidence deal with the Liberal party, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh takes some more pointed shots at his former partner, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Glen McGregor reports.
2:22
TIFF 2024 begins
TIFF 2024 begins

The Toronto International Film Festival has officially kicked off with more than 270 films to be featured over the next 10 days. Michelle Mackey reports on what fans can expect and the importance of Canadian cinema. 
