Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick dies suddenly

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief, Cathy Merrick, has died suddenly.

Merrick collapsed outside of the Winnipeg Law Courts building Friday morning while speaking with reporters about the not guilty verdict of a corrections officer in the death of a First Nations man.

“Safety, justice and equity for First Nation people under the law,” she said. “We demand immediate accountability and concrete actions to overhaul the justice system.”

Merrick was the former chief of Pimicikamak Cree Nation before becoming the first woman to lead the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs in its 35-year history. She was re-elected to a second term last month.

Manitoba Premier, Wab Kinew, released a statement which read, “Lisa and I have known Cathy for years – as a grand chief, First Nations leader, sundancer and kookum. She was the first woman to be elected as grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs – something that made so many Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in our province proud.”

“She approached her work with joy, compassion, thoughtfulness and a spirituality that was grounded in the belief that we are all equal in the eyes of the Creator and that we all deserve to live a good life,” he said.

“I will miss her wise counsel, her drive to get things done and most of all – her hugs. No matter how challenging or difficult any political conversation was, Cathy Merrick always greeted you and said farewell by hugging you.”

Kinew announced flags outside the Legislative Building have been lowered to half-mast in recognition of the Grand Chief.

Winnipeg mayor Scott Gillingham also provided a statement after the news of Merrick’s death.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Grand Chief Cathy Merrick,” said Gillingham. “Over the past two years, I had the privilege of working closely with Chief Merrick and always valued her wisdom and the heartfelt conversations we shared. She was not just a colleague but a friend.

“Her leadership, strength, and compassion touched many lives, and I know she will be deeply missed by her family, friends, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, and Indigenous communities across the country.

“On behalf of the City of Winnipeg, I extend our heartfelt condolences to all who are mourning this profound loss.”

-With files from Joanne Roberts