Girl, 14, charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon school

Evan Hardy College, a Saskatoon high school is shown on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Police say a 14-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and arson after a student was set on fire at a Saskatoon high school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 6, 2024 12:52 pm.

Last Updated September 6, 2024 1:17 pm.

SASKATOON, Sask. — Police say a 14-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder after a student was set on fire at a Saskatoon high school.

She appeared in provincial court this morning and was also charged with aggravated assault and arson.

Police say the victim, a 15-year-old girl, is in serious condition in hospital. They did not say how the victim was lit on fire or the extent of her burn injuries.

Officers say a teacher was injured while trying to put out the fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate on Thursday, and the division says other staff were also hurt.

Sgt. Ken Kane told reporters that a school resource officer, who was at the school for a different matter, apprehended the 14-year-old girl as a suspect.

“Our officer that was on scene was at the immediate area of the event within 30 seconds and had someone in custody within 60 seconds,” said Kane.

“I believe this situation could have been much worse and more out of control if we didn’t have an officer there right away.”

Kane said school staff members extinguished the fire. The school division says the accused was also a student.

The school was closed for the rest of the day, and classes were cancelled for Friday.

“This incident resulted in serious injuries to the student and to the staff members that intervened. The injured persons were transported to hospital,” a school division spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

“We are grateful to the Evan Hardy staff for their immediate response and acknowledge it was a traumatic incident for the entire school community. We are providing supports to students and staff.”

Kane said the attack was upsetting for officers.

“The mood in our office right now is quite low,” he said. “This is not something we ever expected and really could prepare for.”

