Greg Percy named TTC interim CEO

Veteran railway executive Greg Percy has been appointed the interim CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission.

Percy, who has worked in the North American transportation industry for almost four decades, takes over from Bruce Macgregor who was named acting CEO just nine days ago following Rick Leary’s resignation on August 30.

TTC Board Chair Jamaal Myers says Percy has signed on for the next eight months starting Sept. 9.

Percy spent the last six years as Executive Vice President, Passenger Services and Strategic Planning with railroad equipment supplier CAD Railway Industries. He was the president of GO Transit in 2013 before transitioning to the first CEO of Metrolinx in 2016.

The TTC board will now conduct an international search for a permanent CEO. No firm timeline was given for that decision.

More to come