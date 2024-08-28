TTC board announces Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor will take over as acting CEO

Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor has been named acting CEO of the TTC.
Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor has been named acting CEO of the TTC. LINKEDIN/Bruce Macgregor

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 28, 2024 4:53 pm.

Last Updated August 28, 2024 5:47 pm.

The TTC Board has announced Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor will take over as the acting CEO to replace Rick Leary.

MacGregor joined the transit agency last October after being the Chief Administrative Officer of York Region for 16 years.

“I want to thank Bruce for helping guide the Commission while we finalize the appointment of an interim CEO,” said TTC Chair Jamaal Myers in a statement.

Leary will be stepping down as CEO on Friday after nearly seven years.

Leary, who worked as a Boston transit executive and for the Region of York, joined the TTC more than 10 years ago after being recruited by former CEO Andy Byford.

Recruitment to fill the role on a permanent basis is still ongoing. MacGregor will begin his role on Friday

“Our search for the interim CEO is nearing completion, and we will continue our efforts to identify a permanent,” added Myers.

The TTC recently announced another wave of enhancements to bus services across the city. In outgoing interviews, Leary has also highlighted the major funding needed to upgrade TTC infrastructure, particularly of Line 2 which is expected to be the biggest hurdle for the new CEO.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death
Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death

York Regional Police (YRP) have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a man allegedly linked to the murder of a realtor from Markham whose burned remains were discovered last week in Parry...

7m ago

High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion
High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion

The first Black woman to hold the rank of superintendent in Toronto police history was handed a temporary demotion Wednesday after admitting she helped her mentees cheat in a promotional interview process...

3m ago

Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki sentenced to life in prison in slayings of four Indigenous women 
Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki sentenced to life in prison in slayings of four Indigenous women 

A serial killer has been formally sentenced to four concurrent life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years in the slayings of four Indigenous women in Winnipeg. Jeremy Skibicki showed no emotion...

updated

4h ago

Cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke to close 29 stores amid creditor protection proceedings
Cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke to close 29 stores amid creditor protection proceedings

Cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke says it will be shuttering 29 of its stores as it seeks creditor protection. The closures are part of a restructuring the brand is carrying out under the Companies' Creditors...

10m ago

Top Stories

Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death
Man wanted Canada-wide for 1st-degree murder in Markham realtor's death

York Regional Police (YRP) have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a man allegedly linked to the murder of a realtor from Markham whose burned remains were discovered last week in Parry...

7m ago

High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion
High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion

The first Black woman to hold the rank of superintendent in Toronto police history was handed a temporary demotion Wednesday after admitting she helped her mentees cheat in a promotional interview process...

3m ago

Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki sentenced to life in prison in slayings of four Indigenous women 
Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki sentenced to life in prison in slayings of four Indigenous women 

A serial killer has been formally sentenced to four concurrent life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years in the slayings of four Indigenous women in Winnipeg. Jeremy Skibicki showed no emotion...

updated

4h ago

Cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke to close 29 stores amid creditor protection proceedings
Cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke to close 29 stores amid creditor protection proceedings

Cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke says it will be shuttering 29 of its stores as it seeks creditor protection. The closures are part of a restructuring the brand is carrying out under the Companies' Creditors...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Woman dead, others injured in Toronto house fire
Woman dead, others injured in Toronto house fire

A woman is dead, and a man is fighting for his life in hospital following a fire that broke out in the basement of a two-storey home in Toronto's Dufferin Grove neighbourhood.

10h ago

3:42
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings

Carjackings have more than doubled and shootings are up 92 per cent in York Region this year. Erica Natividad with what's behind the surge and how police are tackling the issue.

23h ago

1:21
Baby snapping turtles released into the Humber.
Baby snapping turtles released into the Humber.

After a recent flood, eggs were dug up, incubated and now volunteers of The Turtle Protectors Organization released 70 baby snapping turtles the size of a loonie into the Humber River.

23h ago

2:56
Business News: Air Canada offering flexibility ahead of potential strike
Business News: Air Canada offering flexibility ahead of potential strike

Air Canada is offering flexibility to passengers with a potential pilot strike looming. Plus, why an Oasis reunion tour could rival Taylor Swift's Eras tour, and how a new pizza box can double as a table on moving day. Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:37
Checking the costs of back-to-school shopping
Checking the costs of back-to-school shopping

Inflation in Canada is down to its lowest level since March 2021, but are consumers seeing those prices reflected in back-to-school costs? Afua Baah speaks with shoppers who are buying the supplies their kids need before class next week.

More Videos