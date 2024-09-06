Jacob Hoggard seeking leave to appeal sex assault conviction to Canada’s top court

Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard arrives at court in Toronto on Oct. 6, 2022
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard arrives at court in Toronto on Oct. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 6, 2024 9:36 am.

Last Updated September 6, 2024 9:58 am.

Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is seeking leave to appeal his sexual assault conviction before Canada’s top court.

The Supreme Court of Canada website shows Hoggard filed a notice of application for leave to appeal earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal for Ontario says the Hedley frontman will be seeking bail at a hearing on Tuesday.

The Appeal Court last month upheld Hoggard’s conviction despite finding his trial should not have heard the evidence of a psychologist who testified on the neurobiology of trauma.

In its ruling, the court found the trial judge erred in admitting the expert’s evidence but corrected any potential misuse in speaking to the jury, and as such, no “substantial wrong or miscarriage of justice” occurred.

Related:

Hoggard was found guilty in June 2022 of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman.

He was also found not guilty of the same charge and of sexual interference, a charge that refers to the sexual touching of someone under 16, in relation to a teenage fan.

He was later sentenced to five years behind bars, but was released on bail hours later.

Hoggard began serving his sentence when his appeal was dismissed.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I feel sorry for them': Box blocking has become a problem in Toronto. Why solving it could be tricky
'I feel sorry for them': Box blocking has become a problem in Toronto. Why solving it could be tricky

It has become a common sight in downtown Toronto, particularly during gridlock traffic; a driver attempts to make the light when it's bumper-to-bumper but gets caught in the middle of an intersection. It's...

5h ago

Police share video of armed home invasion in Markham, second in as many days
Police share video of armed home invasion in Markham, second in as many days

York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating yet another armed home invasion in Markham that was captured on video surveillance, showing multiple suspects forcing their way inside the residence. YRP...

53m ago

Several injured in 3-vehicle crash in East York, suspected impaired driver charged
Several injured in 3-vehicle crash in East York, suspected impaired driver charged

Several people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving a car that caught fire in East York, resulting in one man facing an impaired driving charge. Toronto Fire Services confirmed crews...

16m ago

Recent immigrants shut out of strong wage growth as unemployment rises in Canada
Recent immigrants shut out of strong wage growth as unemployment rises in Canada

OTTAWA — Canada's unemployment rate continued to trend higher in August — reaching 6.6 per cent — as the job market slowdown hits workers and job seekers unevenly. Statistics Canada’s labour force...

48m ago

Top Stories

'I feel sorry for them': Box blocking has become a problem in Toronto. Why solving it could be tricky
'I feel sorry for them': Box blocking has become a problem in Toronto. Why solving it could be tricky

It has become a common sight in downtown Toronto, particularly during gridlock traffic; a driver attempts to make the light when it's bumper-to-bumper but gets caught in the middle of an intersection. It's...

5h ago

Police share video of armed home invasion in Markham, second in as many days
Police share video of armed home invasion in Markham, second in as many days

York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating yet another armed home invasion in Markham that was captured on video surveillance, showing multiple suspects forcing their way inside the residence. YRP...

53m ago

Several injured in 3-vehicle crash in East York, suspected impaired driver charged
Several injured in 3-vehicle crash in East York, suspected impaired driver charged

Several people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving a car that caught fire in East York, resulting in one man facing an impaired driving charge. Toronto Fire Services confirmed crews...

16m ago

Recent immigrants shut out of strong wage growth as unemployment rises in Canada
Recent immigrants shut out of strong wage growth as unemployment rises in Canada

OTTAWA — Canada's unemployment rate continued to trend higher in August — reaching 6.6 per cent — as the job market slowdown hits workers and job seekers unevenly. Statistics Canada’s labour force...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Night one of TIFF 2024
Night one of TIFF 2024

The first night of TIFF saw the return of Ben Stiler to the screen after a 6 year hiatus. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

11h ago

2:01
Road closures in effect to accommodate TIFF festivities
Road closures in effect to accommodate TIFF festivities

With the Toronto International Film Festival back in town, drivers are in for a number of road closures. Jazan Grewal with more on how to get around.

12h ago

3:33
Tackling 'Box-blocking' in Toronto proves tricky
Tackling 'Box-blocking' in Toronto proves tricky

In early August the province approved the city's request to raise the fine for drivers caught blocking intersections but enforcement leaves police with a conundrum. David Zura explains.

15h ago

0:42
Crews battle commercial fire in Mississauga
Crews battle commercial fire in Mississauga

Emergency crews are responding to a commercial fire in Mississauga. Kyle Hocking has the details.

15h ago

2:17
NDP's Jagmeet Singh explains why he broke support deal with Liberals
NDP's Jagmeet Singh explains why he broke support deal with Liberals

A day after pulling out of the confidence deal with the Liberal party, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh takes some more pointed shots at his former partner, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Glen McGregor reports.

16h ago

More Videos