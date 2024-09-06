Police share video of armed home invasion in Markham, second in as many days

Markham home invasion
Authorities said the victim called police after three suspects forced their way into the home, armed with a hammer, while demanding their vehicle keys. A fourth suspect, believed to be the driver, remained in the suspect vehicle. Photo: YRP/YouTube.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 6, 2024 10:00 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating yet another armed home invasion in Markham that was captured on video surveillance, showing multiple suspects forcing their way inside the residence.

YRP officers were called to a home in the Bridle Walk and Castlemore Avenue area at around 3 a.m. on Thursday following reports of a home invasion.

Authorities said the victim called police after three suspects forced their way into the home, armed with a hammer, while demanding their vehicle keys. A fourth suspect, believed to be the driver, remained in the suspect vehicle.

Surveillance footage from the property shows the group of suspects driving to and from the home several times before committing the crime.

VIDEO

Police said the suspects stole the keys to the victim’s vehicle, a white 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS sport utility vehicle
with the Ontario licence plate DDPW030. Two suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle, while two others drove away in a dark-coloured, four-door sedan.

YRP said four adults and two children were in the home at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

Officers believe this to be a targeted incident and are urging witnesses to come forward.

Police released this video a day after sharing similar surveillance footage of multiple suspects breaking into a home in the Victoria Square Boulevard and Woodbine Avenue area in Markham.

It’s unclear if the crimes are related.

