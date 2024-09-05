York Regional Police (YRP) shared video surveillance of multiple suspects carrying out an armed home invasion in Markham.

YRP officers were called to a residence near Victoria Square Boulevard and Woodbine Avenue just after midnight on Wednesday.

The video shows four suspects forcing their way into the home and demanding money while in possession of firearms. They fled the scene in a dark-red compact sport utility vehicle with silver roof racks.

Police noted that the suspects were dressed in dark clothing and had their faces covered. Detailed descriptions were not immediately provided.

There were three adults and a child in the home at the time. No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe this incident was targeted and urge anyone with information or additional video footage on the date of the home invasion to come forward.