PWHL teams set to announce names and logos on Monday

We’re one step closer to learning the names and logos of PWHL teams as the league prepares to begin its sophomore season.

Social media accounts for the six PWHL teams — Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, New York, Boston and Minnesota — as well as the official league account posted teasers of an announcement coming on Monday, Sept. 9.

In individual messages posted to the team’s official social media accounts, each team seemed to hint at its team names. Toronto, for example, wrote “Almost ready to rule the rink” while Ottawa’s message said “Bringing the energy.”

The PWHL’s inaugural season, which took place across 24 games between January and April 2024, was played without team names and with generic jerseys. Though an official start date for the season hasn’t been set, the league extended the season from 24 to 30 games.