PWHL teams set to announce names and logos on Monday

PWHL board member Billie Jean King (centre left) and PWHL executive Jayna Hefford prepare to drop pucks between Toronto captain Blayre Turnbull (left) and New York captain Micah Zandee-Hart (right) for the ceremonial faceoff before the inaugural PWHL game in Toronto on Jan.1, 2024.
PWHL board member Billie Jean King (centre left) and PWHL executive Jayna Hefford prepare to drop pucks between Toronto captain Blayre Turnbull (left) and New York captain Micah Zandee-Hart (right) for the ceremonial faceoff before the inaugural PWHL game in Toronto on Jan.1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Sportsnet

Posted September 8, 2024 10:26 pm.

Last Updated September 8, 2024 10:53 pm.

We’re one step closer to learning the names and logos of PWHL teams as the league prepares to begin its sophomore season.

Social media accounts for the six PWHL teams — Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, New York, Boston and Minnesota — as well as the official league account posted teasers of an announcement coming on Monday, Sept. 9.

In individual messages posted to the team’s official social media accounts, each team seemed to hint at its team names. Toronto, for example, wrote “Almost ready to rule the rink” while Ottawa’s message said “Bringing the energy.”

The PWHL’s inaugural season, which took place across 24 games between January and April 2024, was played without team names and with generic jerseys. Though an official start date for the season hasn’t been set, the league extended the season from 24 to 30 games.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heated exchange between cyclists and police caught on camera
Heated exchange between cyclists and police caught on camera

A memorial bike ride for a cyclist recently killed on city streets, quickly turned into a heated exchange between a number of riders and a Toronto police officer this weekend. Personal injury lawyer...

1h ago

Woman struck by vehicle while exiting TTC streetcar
Woman struck by vehicle while exiting TTC streetcar

A woman is in hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle while exiting a TTC streetcar, police say. Officers were called to the area of Bathurst Street and...

1h ago

Police charge 1 man in East York armed robbery, 2 other suspects still on the run
Police charge 1 man in East York armed robbery, 2 other suspects still on the run

One suspect has been charged and another has been identified in connection with an East York armed robbery. Toronto police say they were called to the area of Pape Avenue and O'Connor Drive last month...

4h ago

Jewish safety patrol teams show up at University of Toronto campus
Jewish safety patrol teams show up at University of Toronto campus

Newly formed safety patrol teams joined Jewish students on University of Toronto’s downtown campus, during a student-led pro-Palestine march on Sept. 6. As more than a hundred pro-Palestine protesters...

5h ago

Top Stories

Heated exchange between cyclists and police caught on camera
Heated exchange between cyclists and police caught on camera

A memorial bike ride for a cyclist recently killed on city streets, quickly turned into a heated exchange between a number of riders and a Toronto police officer this weekend. Personal injury lawyer...

1h ago

Woman struck by vehicle while exiting TTC streetcar
Woman struck by vehicle while exiting TTC streetcar

A woman is in hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle while exiting a TTC streetcar, police say. Officers were called to the area of Bathurst Street and...

1h ago

Police charge 1 man in East York armed robbery, 2 other suspects still on the run
Police charge 1 man in East York armed robbery, 2 other suspects still on the run

One suspect has been charged and another has been identified in connection with an East York armed robbery. Toronto police say they were called to the area of Pape Avenue and O'Connor Drive last month...

4h ago

Jewish safety patrol teams show up at University of Toronto campus
Jewish safety patrol teams show up at University of Toronto campus

Newly formed safety patrol teams joined Jewish students on University of Toronto’s downtown campus, during a student-led pro-Palestine march on Sept. 6. As more than a hundred pro-Palestine protesters...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:21
Heated exchange between cyclists and Toronto Police officer during ghost bike ride
Heated exchange between cyclists and Toronto Police officer during ghost bike ride

A ghost bike ride confrontation. Afua Baah speaks with a cyclist who is calling out Toronto Police after an officer tried to end a memorial ride for a cyclist recently killed in the city.

3h ago

2:08
Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill discuss 'The Wild Robot'
Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill discuss 'The Wild Robot'

CityNews' Lindsay Dunn spoke to the stars of the new movie 'The Wild Robot' at the World Premiere at TIFF brought to you by Rogers.

5h ago

1:07
Police seek 3 suspects in North York shooting
Police seek 3 suspects in North York shooting

Toronto police are on the hunt for three suspects who are wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that killed a 21-year-old university student.
1:35
Andrea Bocelli promotes new documentary at TIFF
Andrea Bocelli promotes new documentary at TIFF

Italian singer Andrea Bocelli promotes the new documentary following his journey from beyond the stage and into his private life. Lindsay Dunn had the chance to speak with him about the new film.

3:09
Public consultations continue for renovictions bylaw
Public consultations continue for renovictions bylaw

The public weighs in on an upcoming law aimed at curbing illegitimate evictions. Afua Baah has the details on what Torontonians hope to see in the new municipal renoviction bylaw.
More Videos