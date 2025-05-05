2 men charged in Brampton auto theft investigation

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. PRP

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 5, 2025 8:11 pm.

Peel Regional Police have charged two men in connection with an auto theft investigation in Brampton.

Officers say they received a call about a robbery back in October in the area of McLaughlin Road and Charolais Boulevard, near Steels Avenue.

The male victim reported to police that several men made a demand for the keys to his vehicle. He complied out of fear for his life. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. However, the car was later recovered by police.

On April 22, officers executed three search warrants in Brampton and Caledon. Their investigation led to the arrest of 21-year-old Jatin Kumar and 21-year-old Safaldeep Singh, both of Brampton.

Kumar was charged with a single count of robbery and Singh was charged with uttering threats.

No other details were released.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

Top Stories

B.C. MP Don Davies chosen as interim NDP leader

B.C. MP Don Davies will be the interim leader for the New Democratic Party of Canada, chosen by the party's national council Monday evening. Former leader Jagmeet Singh announced his...

6m ago

Doug Ford asks Mark Carney to prioritize 'nation-building' Highway 401 tunnel

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seeking Prime Minister Mark Carney's support for his idea to build a tunnel under Highway 401. Ford sent the prime minister a letter Monday setting out a series of Ontario...

6h ago

Photos from the 2025 Met Gala in New York

Fashion's biggest night got underway Monday at the Met Gala in a rainy Manhattan. This is the first Met Gala to focus exclusively on Black designers, and the first in more than 20 years to have a menswear...

2h ago

Woman injured after being struck by pick-up truck in Vaughan

A woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck in Vaughan on Monday. York police say they were called to Langstaff and Weston roads just after 5 p.m. for reports a vehicle...

1h ago

