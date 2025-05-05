2 men charged in Brampton auto theft investigation

Peel Regional Police have charged two men in connection with an auto theft investigation in Brampton.

Officers say they received a call about a robbery back in October in the area of McLaughlin Road and Charolais Boulevard, near Steels Avenue.

The male victim reported to police that several men made a demand for the keys to his vehicle. He complied out of fear for his life. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. However, the car was later recovered by police.

On April 22, officers executed three search warrants in Brampton and Caledon. Their investigation led to the arrest of 21-year-old Jatin Kumar and 21-year-old Safaldeep Singh, both of Brampton.

Kumar was charged with a single count of robbery and Singh was charged with uttering threats.

No other details were released.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.