Toronto’s traffic woes lead to surge in Bike Share usage

Have you ever crept along inch by infuriating inch through one of Toronto’s infamous traffic tangles, seen someone casually whiz by on a bicycle and said to yourself, “Why didn’t I think of that?”

According to Bike Share Toronto, you are thinking of that, and in record numbers.

Despite some new data released Thursday that seems to indicate some improvements in traffic congestion, we all know Toronto remains a nightmare to traverse by motor vehicle.

So it comes as no surprise that more people are turning towards cycling as an option.

Justin Hanna, director of Bike Share Toronto, told CityNews on Thursday that ridership has seen some dramatic spikes of late.

“We continue to see increased demand for more bikes in more parts of the city, record ridership, and since May, over 25,000 people have used bike share for the first time,” Hanna said.

“Bike sharing offers an easy and convenient way for people to get around a complicated city, which makes it a very popular mobility option.”

For reference, in 2015 a total of 665,000 trips were recorded. So far this year, riders in Toronto have taken 4.7 million Bike Share trips. That’s already eclipsed 2022’s total and it’s rapidly nearing the 5.7-million mark set in 2023.

Hanna expects last year’s record to fall by October, with an estimated six million trips by year’s end.

“TPA’s investments in Bike Share Toronto have propelled it to become one of North America’s largest bike share systems – providing a mobility option that allows riders to navigate the city with choice, ease and speed,” he adds.

The busiest single day ever was Thursday, Aug. 15, when 34,059 rides were recorded.

Tuesday to Thursday are the busiest days, with the most rides taking place during the morning rush hour.