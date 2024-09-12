Toronto’s traffic woes lead to surge in Bike Share usage

A man scans a code to pick up a shared bike at a docking station in Toronto on Sept. 2, 2020
A man scans a code to pick up a shared bike at a docking station in Toronto on Sept. 2, 2020. (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press) Represented by ZUMA Press, Inc.

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 12, 2024 2:16 pm.

Have you ever crept along inch by infuriating inch through one of Toronto’s infamous traffic tangles, seen someone casually whiz by on a bicycle and said to yourself, “Why didn’t I think of that?”

According to Bike Share Toronto, you are thinking of that, and in record numbers.

Despite some new data released Thursday that seems to indicate some improvements in traffic congestion, we all know Toronto remains a nightmare to traverse by motor vehicle.

So it comes as no surprise that more people are turning towards cycling as an option.

Justin Hanna, director of Bike Share Toronto, told CityNews on Thursday that ridership has seen some dramatic spikes of late.

“We continue to see increased demand for more bikes in more parts of the city, record ridership, and since May, over 25,000 people have used bike share for the first time,” Hanna said.

“Bike sharing offers an easy and convenient way for people to get around a complicated city, which makes it a very popular mobility option.”

Related:

For reference, in 2015 a total of 665,000 trips were recorded. So far this year, riders in Toronto have taken 4.7 million Bike Share trips. That’s already eclipsed 2022’s total and it’s rapidly nearing the 5.7-million mark set in 2023.

Hanna expects last year’s record to fall by October, with an estimated six million trips by year’s end.

“TPA’s investments in Bike Share Toronto have propelled it to become one of North America’s largest bike share systems – providing a mobility option that allows riders to navigate the city with choice, ease and speed,” he adds.

The busiest single day ever was Thursday, Aug. 15, when 34,059 rides were recorded.

Tuesday to Thursday are the busiest days, with the most rides taking place during the morning rush hour.

Top Stories

1 dead, another injured in stabbing during 'altercation' in Etobicoke
1 dead, another injured in stabbing during 'altercation' in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a male has died, and a second person was injured following a stabbing that occurred during an "altercation" between a group of people in Etobicoke. Emergency responders were called...

3h ago

Man and woman charged with fraud failed to pay rent at Toronto property: police
Man and woman charged with fraud failed to pay rent at Toronto property: police

A man and a woman were arrested in a fraud investigation after the couple allegedly refused to pay rent while residing at a property in Toronto. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said that between Sept....

8h ago

Toronto says data indicates management of traffic congestion is working
Toronto says data indicates management of traffic congestion is working

The City of Toronto is out with new data that officials say proves its measures to improve traffic congestion in some key areas are working. The focus points include Spadina Avenue's temporary bus lane,...

2h ago

3 teens charged in armed carjacking of luxury vehicle in Brampton
3 teens charged in armed carjacking of luxury vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police have charged three 16-year-olds after they allegedly carjacked a luxury vehicle and then crashed it while trying to flee from police. It happened on Tuesday at around 5:50 p.m....

3h ago

