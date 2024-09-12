1 person critically injured following altercation in Etobicoke

One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fight broke out between a group of people in Etobicoke.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue just after 6 a.m. on Thursday for reports of an altercation.

It is unclear how the victim was injured.

There is no word if any arrests have been made.

The intersection of Lake Shore and Islington is closed as police investigate.

More to come. Developing story.